Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (0-1) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup with the Washington Football Team (0-1) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at FedExField. The contest has a 41.5-point over/under.

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Thursday, September 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Stadium: FedExField

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -3.5 -112 -109 41.5 -104 -118 -186 +150

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponent combined to score over 41.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in eight of 17 games last season.

New York's games went over 41.5 total points scored in eight of 16 matchups last year.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 less points per game (38.4) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 41.5 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 42.9 points per game last season, 1.4 more than the point total for this game.

The average over/under the Football Team had set in games last year was 2.9 more points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Giants games in 2020 was 3.8 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Washington stats and trends

Washington covered eight times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Football Team did not cover the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Washington's games went over the point total five out of 16 times last season.

The Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Giants surrendered (22.3) last year.

When Washington recorded more than 22.3 points last season, it was 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Football Team racked up 32 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Giants allowed per outing (349.3) last season.

When Washington churned out over 349.3 yards last year, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, five more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).

Giants stats and trends

New York covered nine times in 16 chances against the spread last year.

The Giants covered the spread seven times last season (7-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

A total of three of New York's games last season went over the point total.

The Giants put up 17.5 points per game last year, 3.1 fewer than the Football Team surrendered (20.6).

New York was 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scored over 20.6 points last year.

The Giants averaged just five fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Football Team allowed (304.6) per contest last year.

New York was 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piled up more than 304.6 yards last year.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, one fewer times than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington Top Players

Last year, Kyle Allen recorded 610 passing yards (67.8 yards per game) while going 60-for-87 (69% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Antonio Gibson took 170 carries for 795 rushing yards a season ago (49.7 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 247 yards (15.4 receiving yards per game).

J.D. McKissic totaled 365 rushing yards on 85 carries (22.8 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground, last year. He also caught 80 passes for 589 yards (36.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Last season, Terry McLaurin reeled in 87 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,118 yards (69.9 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

Logan Thomas also tacked on 670 yards on 72 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 110 times and averaged 41.9 receiving yards per game last year.

Giants Top Players

Daniel Jones collected 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) with a 62.5% completion percentage last year (280-of-448), while throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

Last season Devontae Booker ran for 423 yards on 93 carries (26.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Last season Darius Slayton was targeted 96 times and had 50 catches for 751 yards (46.9 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns.

Sterling Shepard contributed with 656 yards on 66 grabs and three touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times and put up 54.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Evan Engram caught 63 passes on 109 targets for 654 yards and one touchdown last year, averaging 40.9 yards per game.

