Air Force vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) are 9-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup with the Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 53.5.
Odds for Air Force vs. Utah State
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.
- The 32 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
- The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 39.5 points per game, 14.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- The Falcons rack up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies allow (23.5).
- The Falcons rack up 77.0 fewer yards per game (322.5) than the Aggies allow per matchup (399.5).
- This year, the Falcons have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Utah State has two wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- This season the Aggies put up 28.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Falcons give up (8.5).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 8.5 points.
- The Aggies collect 353.5 more yards per game (531.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (177.5).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 177.5 yards.
- This season the Aggies have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).
Air Force Top Players
- Brad Roberts has rushed for a team-high 111 yards on 25 attempts (111.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Micah Davis has 101 yards on four carries (101.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also has two catches for 27 yards (27.0 ypg).
- David Cormier has also added one reception for 23 yards.
Utah State Top Players
- This year, Logan Bonner has collected 143 passing yards (143.0 yards per game) while going 17-for-24 (70.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has added 15 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has taken 14 attempts for a team-leading 84 rushing yards (84.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- John Gentry has 47 yards on 14 carries (47.0 ypg).
- This season Deven Thompkins has eight catches and leads the team with 94 yards (94.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Justin McGriff has contributed with four receptions for 47 yards.
- Derek Wright has racked up 35 yards on four receptions, averaging 35.0 yards per game.