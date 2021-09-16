Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) are 9-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup with the Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 53.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -9 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.

The 32 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 39.5 points per game, 14.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

The Falcons rack up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies allow (23.5).

The Falcons rack up 77.0 fewer yards per game (322.5) than the Aggies allow per matchup (399.5).

This year, the Falcons have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Utah State has two wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

This season the Aggies put up 28.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Falcons give up (8.5).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 8.5 points.

The Aggies collect 353.5 more yards per game (531.0) than the Falcons allow per outing (177.5).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 177.5 yards.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Air Force Top Players

Brad Roberts has rushed for a team-high 111 yards on 25 attempts (111.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

Micah Davis has 101 yards on four carries (101.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also has two catches for 27 yards (27.0 ypg).

David Cormier has also added one reception for 23 yards.

Utah State Top Players