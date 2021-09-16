Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) signs a autograph for a fan during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (1-0) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1). The over/under is 50.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -3.5 50.5

Over/under insights

Arizona played six games with more than 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Last season, 12 of Minnesota's 16 games had a combined total of more than 50.5 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (52.5) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

The Cardinals and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game last season than the over/under of 50.5 set for this matchup.

The average point total for Cardinals games last year was 0.1 more points than the over/under of 50.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Vikings in 2020 was 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were favored by 3.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

A total of five of Arizona's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the Cardinals scored 4.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).

Arizona was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 29.7 points.

The Cardinals collected just 8.7 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Vikings allowed per contest (393.3) last season.

Arizona was 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picked up over 393.3 yards last year.

The Cardinals had 21 giveaways last season, while the Vikings had 22 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota covered six times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Vikings had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

In Minnesota's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

The Vikings racked up 4.0 more points per game (26.9) than the Cardinals allowed (22.9) last season.

When Minnesota recorded more than 22.9 points last year, it was 5-8 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

The Vikings averaged 393.3 yards per game last season, 41.4 more yards than the 351.9 the Cardinals gave up per matchup.

In games that Minnesota totaled over 351.9 yards last season, the team was 5-8 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Last year the Vikings turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Cardinals' takeaways (21).

Cardinals Top Players

Last year, Kyler Murray put up 3,971 passing yards (248.2 yards per game) while going 375-for-558 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He added 819 rushing yards on 133 carries with 11 touchdowns, averaging 51.2 yards per game.

James Conner amassed 721 rushing yards on 169 carries (51.5 yards per game), with six touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 35 passes for 215 yards (15.4 per game).

Last season, DeAndre Hopkins reeled in 115 passes (on 160 targets) for 1,407 yards (87.9 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Christian Kirk's stat line last year showed 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He put up 41.4 receiving yards per game and was targeted 79 times.

A.J. Green caught 47 passes on 104 targets for 523 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.7 yards per game last season.

Vikings Top Players

Kirk Cousins racked up 4,265 passing yards (266.6 yards per game) with a 67.6% completion percentage last year (349-of-516), while throwing 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A season ago, Dalvin Cook racked up 1,557 rushing yards (97.3 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He tacked on 44 catches for 361 yards (22.6 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Last year Alexander Mattison rushed for 434 yards on 96 carries (27.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Justin Jefferson was targeted 125 times and recorded 88 catches for 1,400 yards (87.5 ypg) with seven touchdowns.

Adam Thielen's stat line last year showed 74 grabs for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 61.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 108 times.

Powered by Data Skrive.