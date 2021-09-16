Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the first quarter as Texas Longhorns defensive back Nathan Parodi (14) misses a tackle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) are heavy 23.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1). The over/under is 52.5 for the outing.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -23.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.5, 2.0 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

The Razorbacks score 7.5 more points per game (39.0) than the Eagles allow (31.5).

When Arkansas puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Razorbacks average 62.0 fewer yards per game (422.0), than the Eagles give up per outing (484.0).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

This year the Eagles rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (18.0) than the Razorbacks allow (19.0).

The Eagles collect 96.5 more yards per game (378.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (282.0).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (5).

Arkansas Top Players

This year, K.J. Jefferson has collected 128 passing yards (128.0 yards per game) while going 12-for-21 (57.1% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards per game.

Trelon Smith has 22 attempts for a team-high 102 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Treylon Burks has five receptions for a team-high 42 receiving yards (42.0 per game).

Tyson Morris has also added three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

This season Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught one pass for 16 yards, averaging 16.0 receiving yards per game.

