Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) are heavy 23.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1). The over/under is 52.5 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-23.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.5, 2.0 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 48.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has two wins against the spread in two games this season.
- The Razorbacks score 7.5 more points per game (39.0) than the Eagles allow (31.5).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 62.0 fewer yards per game (422.0), than the Eagles give up per outing (484.0).
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- This year the Eagles rack up just 1.0 fewer point per game (18.0) than the Razorbacks allow (19.0).
- The Eagles collect 96.5 more yards per game (378.5) than the Razorbacks allow per outing (282.0).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Arkansas Top Players
- This year, K.J. Jefferson has collected 128 passing yards (128.0 yards per game) while going 12-for-21 (57.1% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and one interception. He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards per game.
- Trelon Smith has 22 attempts for a team-high 102 rushing yards (102.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Treylon Burks has five receptions for a team-high 42 receiving yards (42.0 per game).
- Tyson Morris has also added three receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.
- This season Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught one pass for 16 yards, averaging 16.0 receiving yards per game.
Georgia Southern Top Players
- Cam Ransom leads the team with 90 passing yards (90.0 yards per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage this year (8-of-13) while throwing one touchdown.
- Logan Wright has picked up a team-high 178 rushing yards (178.0 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Amare Jones has rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries (98.0 yards per game) this year.
- Khaleb Hood has three catches, leading his team with 39 yards (39.0 ypg) this season.
- Jjay McAfee has also added two receptions for 25 yards.
- This season Beau Johnson has caught three passes for 25 yards, averaging 25.0 receiving yards per game.