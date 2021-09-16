Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights wide receiver Cole Caterbone (29) is hit by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Antwon Kincade (1) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-3) are 34.5-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup against the Army Black Knights (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Michie Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 48.5.

This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.

Odds for Army vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Army -34.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 18.0 points under the 66.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 11.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Black Knights average 3.5 fewer points per game (40.5) than the Huskies allow (44.0).

The Black Knights collect 101.7 fewer yards per game (386.0), than the Huskies allow per contest (487.7).

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (2).

UConn Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UConn is winless against the spread.

This year, the Huskies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 34.5 points or more.

The Huskies put up 13.2 fewer points per game (9.3) than the Black Knights surrender (22.5).

The Huskies average 129.7 fewer yards per game (197.3) than the Black Knights give up per contest (327.0).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Black Knights' takeaways (3).

Army Top Players

Jakobi Buchanan has 38 yards on 11 carries (38.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Tyrell Robinson has one catches and paces his team with 40 receiving yards (40.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Braheam Murphy has also chipped in with 32 yards on one catch and one touchdown. He puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Sean Eckert has racked up 26 yards on one catches, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

UConn Top Players