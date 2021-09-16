Army vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UConn Huskies (0-3) are 34.5-point underdogs in a road FBS Independent matchup against the Army Black Knights (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Michie Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 48.5.
This article does not include any stats or insights for UConn, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Army vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-34.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 18.0 points under the 66.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 11.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Black Knights average 3.5 fewer points per game (40.5) than the Huskies allow (44.0).
- The Black Knights collect 101.7 fewer yards per game (386.0), than the Huskies allow per contest (487.7).
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Huskies have forced (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UConn is winless against the spread.
- This year, the Huskies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 34.5 points or more.
- The Huskies put up 13.2 fewer points per game (9.3) than the Black Knights surrender (22.5).
- The Huskies average 129.7 fewer yards per game (197.3) than the Black Knights give up per contest (327.0).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Black Knights' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Army Top Players
- Jakobi Buchanan has 38 yards on 11 carries (38.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Tyrell Robinson has one catches and paces his team with 40 receiving yards (40.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Braheam Murphy has also chipped in with 32 yards on one catch and one touchdown. He puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Sean Eckert has racked up 26 yards on one catches, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
UConn Top Players
- Jack Zergiotis leads his team with 235 passing yards (117.5 per game) and has a 44.6% completion percentage (29-of-65), throwing three touchdown passes and three interceptions.
- Kevin Mensah has taken 32 attempts for a team-leading 97 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game).
- Nathan Carter has 32 yards on 13 carries (16.0 ypg).
- Cameron Ross has eight catches, leading his team with 60 yards (30.0 ypg) this season.
- Keelan Marion has tacked on 60 yards (on three catches) and two touchdowns.
- Cameron Hairston has racked up 26 yards on four receptions, averaging 13.0 yards per game.