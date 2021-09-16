Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) greets fans along the sidelines after a victory over the Texas Southern Tigers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Baylor Bears (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Baylor is favored by 18 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 49.5.

Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -18 49.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67, is 17.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 54.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Bears have been favored by 18 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Bears rack up 16.0 more points per game (47.5) than the Jayhawks give up (31.5).

The Bears rack up 188.5 more yards per game (550.0) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (361.5).

Baylor is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 361.5 yards.

The Bears have one giveaway this season, while the Jayhawks have one takeaway .

Kansas Stats and Trends

This year, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 18 points or more.

The Jayhawks put up 19.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the Bears surrender (13.5).

Kansas is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 13.5 points.

The Jayhawks rack up 70.5 more yards per game (328.5) than the Bears allow (258.0).

The Jayhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have four takeaways .

Baylor Top Players

This year, Gerry Bohanon has put up 148 passing yards (148.0 yards per game) while going 15-for-24 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.

Trestan Ebner has taken 20 carries for a team-leading 120 rushing yards (120.0 yards per game).

Abram Smith has 118 yards on 19 carries (118.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

This season R.J. Sneed has six catches and leads the team with 92 yards (92.0 per game).

Tyquan Thornton's stat line this year shows five catches for 46 yards. He averages 46.0 receiving yards per game.

Drake Dabney has 14 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Kansas Top Players