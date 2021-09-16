Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Andrew Van Buren (21) dives over UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) during the first quarter at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (1-1) the advantage on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0). Boise State is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 for the contest.

Odds for Boise State vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -3.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 68 points per game, 10.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 13.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 63.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

So far this season Boise State is undefeated against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

This year, the Broncos put up 23.0 more points per game (42.5) than the Cowboys allow (19.5).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Broncos average 30.5 more yards per game (372.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (341.5).

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have two takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

The Cowboys average just 1.0 more point per game (25.5) than the Broncos surrender (24.5).

The Cowboys rack up 113.5 fewer yards per game (341.0) than the Broncos give up per contest (454.5).

This year the Cowboys have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

Boise State Top Players

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 263 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (25-of-39), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (263.0 yards per game).

Andrew Van Buren has 10 carries for a team-high 26 rushing yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has 23 yards on 12 carries (23.0 ypg).

Khalil Shakir has five catches, leading his team with 91 yards (91.0 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns this season.

Stefan Cobbs has contributed with 63 yards (on four catches).

Octavius Evans has collected 32 yards on four receptions, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Oklahoma State Top Players