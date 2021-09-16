Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Colgate Raiders during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a massive 14-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 57 points.

Odds for Boston College vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -14 57

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points more than the 56.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 57.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

The 57 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 52.5 average total in Owls games this season.

Boston College Stats and Trends

This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

The Eagles average 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls surrender (42.5).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 42.5 points.

The Eagles average 135.0 more yards per game (498.0) than the Owls allow per outing (363.0).

When Boston College amasses over 363.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Owls have forced two.

Temple Stats and Trends

This year the Owls put up 15.5 more points per game (29.5) than the Eagles give up (14.0).

The Owls rack up 81.0 more yards per game (343.0) than the Eagles give up per outing (262.0).

When Temple churns out more than 262.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced 5 turnovers.

Boston College Top Players

Phil Jurkovec leads the team with 303 passing yards (303.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (16-of-24) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Travis Levy has run for 32 yards on nine carries (32.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

This season Zay Flowers has seven catches and leads the team with 135 yards (135.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

CJ Lewis has hauled in three catches for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game).

This season Trae Barry is averaging 51.0 yards per game, with one catch for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Top Players