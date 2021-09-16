Boston College vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Temple Owls (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a massive 14-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 57 points.
Odds for Boston College vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-14
57
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 20.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 0.5 points more than the 56.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 57.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.
- The 57 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 52.5 average total in Owls games this season.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- The Eagles average 5.5 more points per game (48.0) than the Owls surrender (42.5).
- Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 42.5 points.
- The Eagles average 135.0 more yards per game (498.0) than the Owls allow per outing (363.0).
- When Boston College amasses over 363.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over two times, while the Owls have forced two.
Temple Stats and Trends
- This year the Owls put up 15.5 more points per game (29.5) than the Eagles give up (14.0).
- The Owls rack up 81.0 more yards per game (343.0) than the Eagles give up per outing (262.0).
- When Temple churns out more than 262.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over five times, while the Eagles have forced 5 turnovers.
Boston College Top Players
- Phil Jurkovec leads the team with 303 passing yards (303.0 yards per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (16-of-24) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 61 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
- Travis Levy has run for 32 yards on nine carries (32.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- This season Zay Flowers has seven catches and leads the team with 135 yards (135.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- CJ Lewis has hauled in three catches for 67 yards (67.0 yards per game).
- This season Trae Barry is averaging 51.0 yards per game, with one catch for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Temple Top Players
- This season, D'Wan Mathis has recorded 148 passing yards (148.0 yards per game) while connecting on 8 of 25 passes (32% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and one interception.
- Edward Saydee has rushed for a team-leading 57 yards on 12 attempts (57.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 25.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 25 yards.
- Justin Lynch has 39 yards on six carries (39.0 ypg).
- This season Jose Barbon has two receptions for a team-high 48 receiving yards (48.0 per game).
- Randle Jones has hauled in one catch for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game).