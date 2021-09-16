Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott jogs off the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Buffalo Bills (0-1) the edge when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 48 for the outing.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Favorite Spread Total Bills -3 48

Over/under insights

Buffalo games went over 48 points scored, its current matchup's total, 11 times (out of 19) last year.

Miami played eight games last year (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 48 points.

The Bills and the Dolphins combined to average 8.6 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.5 fewer points per game (44.5) last season than this matchup's total of 48 points.

The average point total in Bills games last year was 0.2 more points than the over/under of 48 in this matchup.

Dolphins games in 2020 averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Bills had an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.

Buffalo and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Bills scored 10.2 more points per game (31.3) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it scored more than 21.1 points last year.

The Bills racked up 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last season.

Buffalo was 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picked up over 367.9 yards last season.

The Bills had 22 giveaways last year, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Dolphins were an underdog by 3 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Last season, seven of Miami's games went over the point total.

The Dolphins scored 25.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills surrendered.

When Miami put up more than 23.4 points last year, it was 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Dolphins averaged just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Bills gave up per matchup (352.5) last year.

When Miami totaled over 352.5 yards last season, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last year the Dolphins had 20 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills had takeaways (26).

Bills Top Players

Last year, Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284.0 yards per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

A season ago, Devin Singletary picked up 687 rushing yards (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He added 38 catches for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).

Zack Moss totaled 481 rushing yards on 112 carries (30.1 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Stefon Diggs reeled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times and averaged 95.9 yards per game.

Cole Beasley added 82 grabs for 967 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 107 times and averaged 60.4 receiving yards per game.

Emmanuel Sanders caught 61 passes on 82 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.9 yards per game last season.

Dolphins Top Players

Tua Tagovailoa collected 1,814 passing yards (113.4 yards per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last year (186-of-290), while throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Malcolm Brown totaled 419 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground last season.

Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) with eight touchdowns.

DeVante Parker's stat line last year showed 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 49.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 103 times.

Last season Mike Gesicki caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 703 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.9 receiving yards per game.

