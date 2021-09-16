Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Buffalo Bills (0-1) the edge when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 48 for the outing.
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-3
48
Over/under insights
- Buffalo games went over 48 points scored, its current matchup's total, 11 times (out of 19) last year.
- Miami played eight games last year (50% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 48 points.
- The Bills and the Dolphins combined to average 8.6 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.5 fewer points per game (44.5) last season than this matchup's total of 48 points.
- The average point total in Bills games last year was 0.2 more points than the over/under of 48 in this matchup.
- Dolphins games in 2020 averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo covered 11 times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Bills had an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites last season.
- Buffalo and its opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Bills scored 10.2 more points per game (31.3) than the Dolphins gave up (21.1).
- Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it scored more than 21.1 points last year.
- The Bills racked up 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last season.
- Buffalo was 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picked up over 367.9 yards last season.
- The Bills had 22 giveaways last year, while the Dolphins had 29 takeaways.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami compiled an 11-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Dolphins were an underdog by 3 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Last season, seven of Miami's games went over the point total.
- The Dolphins scored 25.3 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills surrendered.
- When Miami put up more than 23.4 points last year, it was 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Dolphins averaged just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Bills gave up per matchup (352.5) last year.
- When Miami totaled over 352.5 yards last season, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- Last year the Dolphins had 20 turnovers, six fewer than the Bills had takeaways (26).
Bills Top Players
- Last year, Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284.0 yards per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- A season ago, Devin Singletary picked up 687 rushing yards (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He added 38 catches for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).
- Zack Moss totaled 481 rushing yards on 112 carries (30.1 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground, last year.
- Stefon Diggs reeled in 127 passes for 1,535 yards last season while scoring eight touchdowns. He was targeted 166 times and averaged 95.9 yards per game.
- Cole Beasley added 82 grabs for 967 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 107 times and averaged 60.4 receiving yards per game.
- Emmanuel Sanders caught 61 passes on 82 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.9 yards per game last season.
Dolphins Top Players
- Tua Tagovailoa collected 1,814 passing yards (113.4 yards per game) with a 64.1% completion percentage last year (186-of-290), while throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 carries (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
- Malcolm Brown totaled 419 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground last season.
- Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) with eight touchdowns.
- DeVante Parker's stat line last year showed 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 49.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 103 times.
- Last season Mike Gesicki caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 703 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.9 receiving yards per game.
