Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The over/under is set at 45.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Bengals

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bears -2.5 45

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponent combined to score over 45 points, the current matchup's point total, in eight of 17 games last season.

Last year, eight of Cincinnati's 16 games had a combined total of more than 45 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 42.7 points per game a season ago, 2.3 fewer points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.6 more points per game last season (49.6) than this matchup's total of 45 points.

The Bears' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 0.2 points less than the over/under in this game.

Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Bears were favored by 2.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.

The Bears put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bengals gave up (26.5) last season.

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.5 points.

The Bears racked up 57.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bengals gave up per contest (389.2) last season.

In games that Chicago picked up more than 389.2 yards last season, the team was 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.

Cincinnati's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.

The Bengals racked up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears surrendered (23.1) last year.

Cincinnati was 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scored more than 23.1 points last season.

The Bengals averaged 319.8 yards per game last season, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per contest.

When Cincinnati picked up more than 344.9 yards last season, the team was 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (18).

Bears Top Players

Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 yards per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-of-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.

David Montgomery ran for 1,070 yards on 247 carries (66.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 27.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes (on 151 targets) for 1,250 yards (78.1 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Darnell Mooney chipped in with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 98 times and put up 39.4 receiving yards per game.

Damiere Byrd racked up 604 yards on 47 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 37.8 yards per game on 77 targets.

Bengals Top Players

Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes (264-of-404), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.

Joe Mixon ran for 428 yards on 119 carries (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Last year Samaje Perine ran for 301 yards on 63 carries (18.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Last season Tee Higgins reeled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd contributed with 79 catches for 841 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 110 times and put up 52.6 receiving yards per game.

Drew Sample totaled 349 yards on 40 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 53 targets).

Powered by Data Skrive.