Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The over/under is set at 45.
Odds for Bears vs. Bengals
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bears
-2.5
45
Over/under insights
- Chicago and its opponent combined to score over 45 points, the current matchup's point total, in eight of 17 games last season.
- Last year, eight of Cincinnati's 16 games had a combined total of more than 45 points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 42.7 points per game a season ago, 2.3 fewer points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.6 more points per game last season (49.6) than this matchup's total of 45 points.
- The Bears' average point total in outings last year was 44.8, 0.2 points less than the over/under in this game.
- Bengals games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 45.8 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread last season.
- The Bears were favored by 2.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.
- The Bears put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bengals gave up (26.5) last season.
- Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 26.5 points.
- The Bears racked up 57.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Bengals gave up per contest (389.2) last season.
- In games that Chicago picked up more than 389.2 yards last season, the team was 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Bengals forced a turnover (17) last season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati won nine games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Bengals had an ATS record of 8-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.
- Cincinnati's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last year.
- The Bengals racked up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Bears surrendered (23.1) last year.
- Cincinnati was 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scored more than 23.1 points last season.
- The Bengals averaged 319.8 yards per game last season, 25.1 fewer yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per contest.
- When Cincinnati picked up more than 344.9 yards last season, the team was 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- Last season the Bengals turned the ball over 24 times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (18).
Bears Top Players
- Andy Dalton threw for 2,170 yards (144.7 yards per game) while completing 64.9% of his passes (216-of-333), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.
- David Montgomery ran for 1,070 yards on 247 carries (66.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 27.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns.
- Last season, Allen Robinson II hauled in 102 passes (on 151 targets) for 1,250 yards (78.1 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Darnell Mooney chipped in with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 98 times and put up 39.4 receiving yards per game.
- Damiere Byrd racked up 604 yards on 47 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 37.8 yards per game on 77 targets.
Bengals Top Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 2,688 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes (264-of-404), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (268.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per game.
- Joe Mixon ran for 428 yards on 119 carries (47.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 21 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
- Last year Samaje Perine ran for 301 yards on 63 carries (18.8 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Tee Higgins reeled in 67 passes (on 108 targets) for 908 yards (56.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Tyler Boyd contributed with 79 catches for 841 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 110 times and put up 52.6 receiving yards per game.
- Drew Sample totaled 349 yards on 40 catches with one touchdown in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 53 targets).
