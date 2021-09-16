Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) breaks a tackle attempt by Murray State Racers linebacker Eric Samuta (34) in the second half of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Murray State Racers At Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1). An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -3.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 27 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 15 points greater than the 34.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, two more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 50 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

This year, the Bearcats score 21.5 more points per game (45.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (24).

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Bearcats rack up 466.5 yards per game, 184.5 more yards than the 282 the Hoosiers allow per outing.

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 282 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (3).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

This year the Hoosiers put up 20.5 more points per game (31) than the Bearcats surrender (10.5).

The Hoosiers average 25.5 more yards per game (285.5) than the Bearcats give up per contest (260).

This season the Hoosiers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (5).

Cincinnati Top Players

Desmond Ridder leads his team with 295 passing yards (295 per game) and has a 80% completion percentage (20-of-25), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 31 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 31 yards per game.

Jerome Ford has rushed for a team-high 121 yards on 12 attempts (121 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 19 receiving yards on two catches (19 yards per game) .

So far this year Evan Prater has run for 38 yards on four carries (38 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Tyler Scott has hauled in one catch for 81 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 81 receiving yards per game.

Jadon Thompson has hauled in four catches for 79 yards (79 yards per game).

Josh Whyle is averaging 32 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

