Cincinnati vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1). An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 27 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 15 points greater than the 34.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, two more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 50 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once this season.
- This season, the Bearcats have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- This year, the Bearcats score 21.5 more points per game (45.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (24).
- Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
- The Bearcats rack up 466.5 yards per game, 184.5 more yards than the 282 the Hoosiers allow per outing.
- Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 282 yards.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (3).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- This year the Hoosiers put up 20.5 more points per game (31) than the Bearcats surrender (10.5).
- The Hoosiers average 25.5 more yards per game (285.5) than the Bearcats give up per contest (260).
- This season the Hoosiers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (5).
Cincinnati Top Players
- Desmond Ridder leads his team with 295 passing yards (295 per game) and has a 80% completion percentage (20-of-25), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 31 rushing yards on six carries (with one touchdown), averaging 31 yards per game.
- Jerome Ford has rushed for a team-high 121 yards on 12 attempts (121 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 19 receiving yards on two catches (19 yards per game) .
- So far this year Evan Prater has run for 38 yards on four carries (38 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Tyler Scott has hauled in one catch for 81 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 81 receiving yards per game.
- Jadon Thompson has hauled in four catches for 79 yards (79 yards per game).
- Josh Whyle is averaging 32 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.
Indiana Top Players
- Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 156 yards while completing 45.2% of his passes (14-of-31), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions this year (156 yards per game).
- Stephen Carr has churned out a team-best 57 rushing yards (57 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Chris Childers has 14 yards on two carries (14 ypg).
- Ty Fryfogle has five catches, leading his team with 84 yards (84 ypg) this season.
- Peyton Hendershot's stat line this year shows three catches for 26 yards. He puts up 26 receiving yards per game.
- This season Miles Marshall has caught one pass for 21 yards, averaging 21 receiving yards per game.