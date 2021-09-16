Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon (23) scores a touchdown against South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Jaylen Evans (12) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) are 28-point favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The point total is set at 52.

Odds for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -28 52

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is seven points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

The 26 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 55 points, three more than the set over/under in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this season Clemson is winless against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 28 points or more.

This year, the Tigers put up 6.5 more points per game (26) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (19.5).

The Tigers collect 55.5 more yards per game (342) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (286.5).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over four times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced four.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Yellow Jackets average 26.5 more points per game (33) than the Tigers give up (6.5).

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 6.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 420.5 yards per game, 175 more yards than the 245.5 the Tigers allow.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 245.5 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (3).

Clemson Top Players

This year, D.J. Uiagalelei has collected 178 passing yards (178 yards per game) while going 19-for-37 (51.4% completion percentage) and throwing one interception.

Lyn-J Dixon has one attempts for a team-high 10 rushing yards (10 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 7 yards on four carries (7 ypg).

This season Joseph Ngata has six receptions for a team-high 110 receiving yards (110 per game).

Justyn Ross' stat line this year shows four catches for 26 yards. He averages 26 receiving yards per game.

This season Braden Galloway has caught three passes for 13 yards, averaging 13 receiving yards per game.

Georgia Tech Top Players