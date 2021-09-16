Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-0) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Cleveland Browns (0-1). The point total is set at 48.

Odds for Browns vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Browns -12.5 48

Over/under insights

Last year, Cleveland's games finished over 48 points scored, its current matchup's point total, nine (out of 18) times.

A total of 10 Houston games last season (out of 16) had more than 48 total points scored.

The Browns and the Texans combined to average 1.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 48 set for this game.

The Browns and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 7.2 more points per game last season than the point total of 48 set in this matchup.

The Browns' average point total in outings last year was 47.7, 0.3 points less than the over/under in this game.

Texans games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.6 points, 2.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of nine of Cleveland's games last season hit the over.

The Browns racked up 3.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Texans gave up (29.0) last season.

Cleveland was 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 29.0 points.

The Browns collected 47.2 fewer yards per game (369.6) than the Texans allowed per matchup (416.8) last year.

In games that Cleveland picked up over 416.8 yards last year, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Texans forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston covered six times in 16 chances against the spread last year.

A total of eight of Houston's games last year went over the point total.

Last season the Texans racked up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Browns allowed (26.2).

Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it put up more than 26.2 points last year.

The Texans collected only 16.9 more yards per game (375.3) than the Browns allowed per contest (358.4) last year.

Houston was 5-7 against the spread and 4-8 overall when the team totaled over 358.4 yards last year.

Last year the Texans had 18 turnovers, three fewer than the Browns had takeaways (21).

Browns Top Players

Last year, Baker Mayfield recorded 3,563 passing yards (222.7 yards per game) while going 305-for-486 (62.8% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 165 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Nick Chubb ran for 1,067 yards on 190 attempts (88.9 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Kareem Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries (52.6 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns. Hunt also helped out in the passing game, catching 38 passes for 304 yards (19.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Last season, Jarvis Landry grabbed 72 passes (on 101 targets) for 840 yards (56.0 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Rashard Higgins' stat line last year showed 37 grabs for 599 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 39.9 receiving yards per game and was targeted 52 times.

Last year Austin Hooper caught 46 passes on 70 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 27.2 receiving yards per game.

Texans Top Players

Deshaun Watson threw for 4,823 yards while completing 70.2% of his passes (382-of-544), with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year (301.4 yards per game). He also carried the ball 90 times for 444 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

David Johnson took 147 carries for 691 rushing yards a season ago (57.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 314 yards (26.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Last season Phillip Lindsay rushed for 502 yards on 118 carries (35.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season Brandin Cooks was targeted 119 times and had 81 catches for 1,150 yards (71.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns.

Danny Amendola also chipped in with 602 yards on 46 catches. He was targeted 69 times and averaged 37.6 receiving yards per game last year.

Last season Anthony Miller caught 49 passes on 76 targets for 485 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 receiving yards per game.

