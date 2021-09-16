Sep 10, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) is tied up by Kansas Jayhawks safety Ricky Thomas Jr. (3) at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Buffalo Bulls (1-1). The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -14 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 29.0 points lower than the two team's combined 86.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 22.0 points more than the 35.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

The Chanticleers have been favored by 14 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Chanticleers average 33.0 more points per game (50.5) than the Bulls give up (17.5).

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.5 points.

The Chanticleers average 228.5 more yards per game (535.0) than the Bulls allow per contest (306.5).

When Coastal Carolina picks up more than 306.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have one giveaway this season, while the Bulls have one takeaway .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

The Bulls have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

This season the Bulls average 18.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Chanticleers allow (18.0).

The Bulls average 139.5 more yards per game (464.0) than the Chanticleers allow (324.5).

In games that Buffalo amasses more than 324.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Coastal Carolina Top Players

This year, Grayson McCall has put up 262 passing yards (262.0 yards per game) while going 16-for-19 (84.2% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 24 rushing yards on two carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Shermari Jones has nine attempts for a team-high 100 rushing yards (100.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Reese White has 62 yards on seven carries (62.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh has racked up six receptions for 133 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 133.0 receiving yards per game.

Isaiah Likely has added 64 yards on five catches. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game this year.

This season Xavier Gravette is averaging 54.0 yards per game, with two catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

