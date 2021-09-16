Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Alex Fontenot (8) celebrates a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The game's point total is 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado vs. Minnesota

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -2.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 3.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buffaloes games this season is 50, 1.5 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 11.8 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

The Buffaloes rack up 14.5 fewer points per game (21) than the Golden Gophers surrender (35.5).

The Buffaloes rack up 96.5 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (418).

The Buffaloes have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Gophers have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Golden Gophers score 22.5 more points per game (31) than the Buffaloes give up (8.5).

Minnesota is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 8.5 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 75.5 more yards per game (347.5) than the Buffaloes give up (272).

When Minnesota piles up over 272 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buffaloes.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Colorado Top Players

This year, Brendon Lewis has racked up 102 passing yards (102 yards per game) while going 10-for-15 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions. He has added 44 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 44 yards per game.

Jarek Broussard has churned out a team-high 94 rushing yards (94 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

So far this year Ashaad Clayton has rushed for 51 yards on eight carries (51 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

La'Vontae Shenault has two catches, leading his team with 23 yards (23 ypg) this season.

Montana Lemonious-Craig has chipped in with 23 yards (on two catches) and one touchdown.

This season Alec Pell has caught one pass for 17 yards, averaging 17 receiving yards per game.

Minnesota Top Players