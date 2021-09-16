Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Denver Broncos (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 45.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Broncos vs. Jaguars
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-5.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponent combined to score over 45.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in nine of 16 games last year.
- Jacksonville played 10 games last season (62.5% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.
- These teams averaged a combined 39.3 points per game a season ago, 6.2 fewer points than the over/under of 45.5 set for this game.
- The Broncos and the Jaguars saw their opponents average a combined 13.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- The average point total in Broncos games last year was equal to the total of 45.5 in this matchup.
- The average point total for the Jaguars in 2020 was 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.
- The Broncos scored 20.2 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer than the Jaguars surrendered per matchup (30.8).
- Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 30.8 points.
- The Broncos collected 335.6 yards per game last year, 82.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars allowed per matchup.
- When Denver picked up over 417.7 yards last year, the team was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The Jaguars covered the spread seven times last season (7-6 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- A total of eight of Jacksonville's games last year went over the point total.
- The Jaguars averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9) last year.
- Jacksonville was 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it put up more than 27.9 points last season.
- The Jaguars collected 326.1 yards per game last season, 41.8 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per outing.
- Jacksonville was 4-1 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team picked up more than 367.9 yards last season.
- Last year the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).
Broncos Top Players
- Last year, Teddy Bridgewater totaled 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
- Melvin Gordon III ran for 986 yards on 215 attempts (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.
- Tim Patrick reeled in 51 passes for 742 yards last season and scored six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 46.4 yards per game.
- Noah Fant added 62 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 93 times and averaged 42.1 receiving yards per game.
- K.J. Hamler collected 381 yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns last year, averaging 25.4 yards per game on 56 targets.
Jaguars Top Players
- C.J. Beathard recorded 787 passing yards (49.2 yards per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-of-104), while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- James Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards on 240 carries (66.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 21.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 49 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.
- Last year Carlos Hyde rushed for 356 yards on 81 carries (22.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Marvin Jones Jr. was targeted 115 times and collected 76 catches for 978 yards (61.1 ypg) and scored nine touchdowns.
- D.J. Chark also added 706 yards on 53 catches and five touchdowns. He was targeted 93 times and averaged 44.1 receiving yards per game last year.
- Laviska Shenault Jr. caught 58 passes on 79 targets for 600 yards and five touchdowns last year, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
Powered by Data Skrive.