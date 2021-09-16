Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) is pulled down by Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Denver Broncos (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 45.5.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -5.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponent combined to score over 45.5 points, the current matchup's point total, in nine of 16 games last year.

Jacksonville played 10 games last season (62.5% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.

These teams averaged a combined 39.3 points per game a season ago, 6.2 fewer points than the over/under of 45.5 set for this game.

The Broncos and the Jaguars saw their opponents average a combined 13.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.

The average point total in Broncos games last year was equal to the total of 45.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Jaguars in 2020 was 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.

The Broncos scored 20.2 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer than the Jaguars surrendered per matchup (30.8).

Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 30.8 points.

The Broncos collected 335.6 yards per game last year, 82.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars allowed per matchup.

When Denver picked up over 417.7 yards last year, the team was 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Jaguars covered the spread seven times last season (7-6 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

A total of eight of Jacksonville's games last year went over the point total.

The Jaguars averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9) last year.

Jacksonville was 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it put up more than 27.9 points last season.

The Jaguars collected 326.1 yards per game last season, 41.8 fewer yards than the 367.9 the Broncos allowed per outing.

Jacksonville was 4-1 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team picked up more than 367.9 yards last season.

Last year the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, nine more than the Broncos' takeaways (16).

Broncos Top Players

Last year, Teddy Bridgewater totaled 3,733 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 340-for-492 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 279 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

Melvin Gordon III ran for 986 yards on 215 attempts (61.6 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago.

Tim Patrick reeled in 51 passes for 742 yards last season and scored six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 46.4 yards per game.

Noah Fant added 62 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 93 times and averaged 42.1 receiving yards per game.

K.J. Hamler collected 381 yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns last year, averaging 25.4 yards per game on 56 targets.

Jaguars Top Players

C.J. Beathard recorded 787 passing yards (49.2 yards per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-of-104), while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

James Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards on 240 carries (66.9 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 21.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 49 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year Carlos Hyde rushed for 356 yards on 81 carries (22.3 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Last season Marvin Jones Jr. was targeted 115 times and collected 76 catches for 978 yards (61.1 ypg) and scored nine touchdowns.

D.J. Chark also added 706 yards on 53 catches and five touchdowns. He was targeted 93 times and averaged 44.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Laviska Shenault Jr. caught 58 passes on 79 targets for 600 yards and five touchdowns last year, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

