The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) are a heavy 22-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-2). The contest has a point total set at 56.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -22 56

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 38.5 points per game, 17.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 72.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 16.5 more than the 56 total in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 56.5 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

The Eagles score 27.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Minutemen allow (48.0).

The Eagles collect 251.0 yards per game, 283.0 fewer yards than the 534.0 the Minutemen give up per outing.

The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have four takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

So far this season UMass has one win against the spread.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 22 points or more (in two chances).

The Minutemen put up 17.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender (24.5).

The Minutemen average 133.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Eagles give up (405.0).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (3).

Eastern Michigan Top Players

Darius Boone Jr. has 22 attempts for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this year Jawon Hamilton has rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

This season Hassan Beydoun has three catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game).

Dylan Drummond has added 52 yards (on three catches).

Dylan Summers has caught three passes for 39 yards, averaging 39.0 yards per game this year.

