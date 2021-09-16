Eastern Michigan vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) are a heavy 22-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-2). The contest has a point total set at 56.
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 38.5 points per game, 17.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 72.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 16.5 more than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 56.5 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- The Eagles score 27.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Minutemen allow (48.0).
- The Eagles collect 251.0 yards per game, 283.0 fewer yards than the 534.0 the Minutemen give up per outing.
- The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have four takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- So far this season UMass has one win against the spread.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 22 points or more (in two chances).
- The Minutemen put up 17.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Eagles surrender (24.5).
- The Minutemen average 133.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Eagles give up (405.0).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (3).
Eastern Michigan Top Players
- Darius Boone Jr. has 22 attempts for a team-high 107 rushing yards (107.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Jawon Hamilton has rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (64.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Hassan Beydoun has three catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game).
- Dylan Drummond has added 52 yards (on three catches).
- Dylan Summers has caught three passes for 39 yards, averaging 39.0 yards per game this year.
UMass Top Players
- Tyler Lytle has passed for 167 yards while completing 45.2% of his throws (14-of-31).
- Kay'Ron Adams has racked up a team-high 32 rushing yards (32.0 yards per game).
- Jared Chisari has run for 7 yards on one carry (7.0 yards per game) this year.
- Jermaine 'OC' Johnson Jr. has three catches, leading his team with 52 yards (52.0 ypg) this season.
- Taylor Edwards has tacked on one reception for 32 yards.
- Josiah Johnson is averaging 28.0 yards per game, racking up two receptions for 28 yards.