Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is favored by 31.5 points. The total has been set at 47 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -31.5 47

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 19.0 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 13.5 points per game, 33.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 47.8, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point over/under for this game is 9.5 points below the 56.5 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

The Bulldogs rack up 24.5 more points per game (33.0) than the Gamecocks allow (8.5).

Georgia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 8.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 211.5 more yards per game (397.5) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (186.0).

In games that Georgia amasses more than 186.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (4).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

The Gamecocks put up 28.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Bulldogs give up (5.0).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 5.0 points.

The Gamecocks average 383.0 yards per game, 206.0 more yards than the 177.0 the Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 177.0 yards.

The Gamecocks have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Top Players

JT Daniels has passed for 135 yards while completing 73.3% of his throws (22-of-30), with zero touchdowns and one interception (135.0 yards per game).

Zamir White has picked up a team-high 74 rushing yards (74.0 yards per game).

So far this year Kendall Milton has run for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 ypg).

This season Brock Bowers has six catches and leads the team with 43 yards (43.0 per game).

Jaylen Johnson has also tacked on one reception for 21 yards.

