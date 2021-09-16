Georgia State vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Georgia State Panthers (0-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Charlotte 49ers (2-0). Georgia State is favored by 4 points. The contest has a point total of 63.
Odds for Georgia State vs. Charlotte
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia State
-4
63
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 15.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 59.3 average total in 49ers games this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Georgia State is winless against the spread.
- The Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the 49ers give up (19.0).
- The Panthers average 224.0 yards per game, 173.0 fewer yards than the 397.0 the 49ers allow per contest.
- The Panthers have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has two wins against the spread in two games this year.
- The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- The 49ers rack up 34.5 points per game, 16.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender (51.0).
- The 49ers collect just 5.5 fewer yards per game (476.0) than the Panthers allow per contest (481.5).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (1).
Georgia State Top Players
- Cornelious Brown has thrown for 129 yards while completing 60% of his passes (12-of-20), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (129.0 yards per game).
- Destin Coates has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on 13 carries (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jamyest Williams has 24 yards on six carries (24.0 ypg).
- Jamari Thrash has hauled in seven passes for a team best 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.
- Roger Carter has chipped in with 17 yards (on two catches).
- Tucker Gregg is averaging 10.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 10 yards.
Charlotte Top Players
- This year, Chris Reynolds has recorded 324 passing yards (324.0 yards per game) while going 19-for-30 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 37 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown, averaging 37.0 yards per game.
- Calvin Camp has run for a team-leading 42 yards on nine attempts (42.0 yards per game).
- Victor Tucker has eight catches, leading his team with 133 yards (133.0 ypg) this season.
- Grant Dubose has contributed with 118 yards (on four catches) and two touchdowns.
- Ryan Carriere has caught one pass for 23 yards, averaging 23.0 yards per game this year.