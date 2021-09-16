Georgia State vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Georgia State Panthers (0-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Charlotte 49ers (2-0). Georgia State is favored by 4 points. The contest has a point total of 63.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -4 63

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48, is 15.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 4.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 59.3 average total in 49ers games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia State is winless against the spread.

The Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the 49ers give up (19.0).

The Panthers average 224.0 yards per game, 173.0 fewer yards than the 397.0 the 49ers allow per contest.

The Panthers have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has two wins against the spread in two games this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

The 49ers rack up 34.5 points per game, 16.5 fewer than the Panthers surrender (51.0).

The 49ers collect just 5.5 fewer yards per game (476.0) than the Panthers allow per contest (481.5).

The 49ers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (1).

Georgia State Top Players

Cornelious Brown has thrown for 129 yards while completing 60% of his passes (12-of-20), with zero touchdowns and one interception this year (129.0 yards per game).

Destin Coates has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on 13 carries (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Jamyest Williams has 24 yards on six carries (24.0 ypg).

Jamari Thrash has hauled in seven passes for a team best 87 yards. He averages 87.0 yards per game.

Roger Carter has chipped in with 17 yards (on two catches).

Tucker Gregg is averaging 10.0 yards per game, racking up one reception for 10 yards.

Charlotte Top Players