July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) is shown during the second day of training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions (0-1) are 11-point underdogs in a road NFC North matchup with the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The game has a point total set at 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Packers -11 48.5

Over/under insights

Green Bay games finished over 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, 13 times (out of 18) last season.

Last year, 14 of Detroit's 16 games had a combined total higher than 48.5 points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 55.4 points per game a season ago, 6.9 more points than the total of 48.5 set for this game.

The Packers and the Lions saw their opponents average a combined 7.0 more points per game last season than the point total of 48.5 set in this game.

The average point total in Packers games last year was 2.3 more points than the total of 48.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Lions in 2020 was 2.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay went 10-6-0 ATS last season.

The Packers were favored by 11 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Green Bay and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

The Packers racked up 31.8 points per game last season, comparable to the 32.4 per contest the Lions surrendered.

Green Bay was 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scored over 32.4 points last year.

The Packers racked up 389.0 yards per game last season, 30.8 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions gave up per outing.

When Green Bay picked up more than 419.8 yards last year, the team was 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Packers turned the ball over 11 times last year, one fewer than the Lions forced turnovers (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Lions did not cover the spread when an underdog by 11 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Detroit's games went over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Lions racked up just 0.5 more points per game (23.6) than the Packers allowed (23.1).

Detroit was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.

The Lions averaged only 16.2 more yards per game (350.2) than the Packers allowed per contest (334.0) last year.

When Detroit piled up over 334.0 yards last year, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Last year the Lions turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the Packers' takeaways (18).

Packers Top Players

Aaron Rodgers racked up 4,299 passing yards (268.7 yards per game) with a 70.7% completion percentage last year (372-of-526), while throwing 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Check out SISportsbook for updated player prop bets for Rodgers and his teammates.

A season ago, Aaron Jones churned out 1,104 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He added 47 catches for 355 yards (22.2 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon amassed 242 rushing yards on 46 carries (22.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Davante Adams grabbed 115 passes for 1,374 yards last season and scored 18 touchdowns. He was targeted 149 times and averaged 85.9 yards per game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling tacked on 33 grabs for 690 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 63 times and put up 43.1 receiving yards per game.

Robert Tonyan caught 52 passes on 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 36.6 yards per game last season.

Lions Top Players

Jared Goff racked up 3,952 passing yards (247.0 yards per game) with a 67% completion percentage last year (370-of-552), while throwing 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

D'Andre Swift ran for 521 yards on 114 attempts (32.6 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season Jamaal Williams ran for 505 yards on 119 carries (33.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. Williams also made an impact in the passing game, catching 31 passes for 236 (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Last season T.J. Hockenson hauled in 67 passes (on 101 targets) for 723 yards (45.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Quintez Cephus collected 349 yards on 20 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 21.8 yards per game (on 35 targets).

Powered by Data Skrive.