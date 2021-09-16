Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are a massive 23-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Iowa vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23 56

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 45.8, 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 68.5 points, 12.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Iowa is undefeated against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes average 5.0 more points per game (30.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (25.5).

When Iowa records more than 25.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 201.5 fewer yards per game (238.0), than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (439.5).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (9).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This year, the Golden Flashes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 23 points or more.

The Golden Flashes put up 35.0 points per game, 23.5 more than the Hawkeyes allow (11.5).

The Golden Flashes collect 517.0 yards per game, 231.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Hawkeyes allow.

In games that Kent State piles up over 286.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Golden Flashes have two turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (7).

Iowa Top Players

This year, Spencer Petras has racked up 145 passing yards (145.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-27 (48.1% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.

Tyler Goodson has run for a team-high 99 yards on 19 attempts (99.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Ivory Kelly-Martin has run for 44 yards on eight carries (44.0 yards per game) this year.

Sam LaPorta has five catches, leading his team with 83 yards (83.0 ypg) this season.

Nico Ragaini's stat line this year shows two catches for 21 yards. He puts up 21.0 receiving yards per game.

Luke Lachey has caught one pass for 15 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game this year.

