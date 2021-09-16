Iowa vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are a massive 23-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 56 points.
Odds for Iowa vs. Kent State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-23
56
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 45.8, 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 68.5 points, 12.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Iowa is undefeated against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes average 5.0 more points per game (30.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (25.5).
- When Iowa records more than 25.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 201.5 fewer yards per game (238.0), than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (439.5).
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (9).
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- This year, the Golden Flashes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 23 points or more.
- The Golden Flashes put up 35.0 points per game, 23.5 more than the Hawkeyes allow (11.5).
- The Golden Flashes collect 517.0 yards per game, 231.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Hawkeyes allow.
- In games that Kent State piles up over 286.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Golden Flashes have two turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (7).
Iowa Top Players
- This year, Spencer Petras has racked up 145 passing yards (145.0 yards per game) while going 13-for-27 (48.1% completion percentage) and throwing zero interceptions.
- Tyler Goodson has run for a team-high 99 yards on 19 attempts (99.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- Ivory Kelly-Martin has run for 44 yards on eight carries (44.0 yards per game) this year.
- Sam LaPorta has five catches, leading his team with 83 yards (83.0 ypg) this season.
- Nico Ragaini's stat line this year shows two catches for 21 yards. He puts up 21.0 receiving yards per game.
- Luke Lachey has caught one pass for 15 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game this year.
Kent State Top Players
- Dustin Crum leads the team with 89 passing yards (89.0 yards per game) and has a 46.2% completion percentage this year (12-of-26) with two interceptions. He also has 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 60.0 yards per game.
- Xavier Williams has rushed for a team-high 73 yards on eight carries (73.0 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Keshunn Abram has three catches and paces his team with 24 receiving yards (24.0 ypg).
- Dante Cephas has also added three receptions for 21 yards.
- Javaughn Williams has 21 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 21.0 yards per game.