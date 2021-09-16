Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (0-1). The total has been set at 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Ravens

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -3.5 54.5

Over/under insights

Last year, Kansas City's games went over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, eight (out of 19) times.

Two of Baltimore's 18 games last season went over 54.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 4.4 more points per game (58.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 54.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 41.5 points per game last season, 13.0 less than the over/under for this matchup.

The average over/under the Chiefs had set in matchups last year was 2.9 less points than this outing's point total.

The average total in Ravens games in 2020 was 7.7 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Chiefs were favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Last season, eight of Kansas City's games went over the point total.

Last year, the Chiefs put up 10.7 more points per game (29.6) than the Ravens gave up (18.9).

Kansas City was 8-9 against the spread and 15-2 overall last season when the team recorded more than 18.9 points.

The Chiefs averaged 86.0 more yards per game (415.8) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (329.8) last season.

In games that Kansas City totaled more than 329.8 yards last season, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

The Chiefs had 16 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore compiled a 10-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Ravens won their only game last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Baltimore's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

Last year the Ravens averaged 6.7 more points per game (29.3) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6).

Baltimore was 9-3-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it put up more than 22.6 points last season.

The Ravens averaged only 4.8 more yards per game (363.1) than the Chiefs allowed per outing (358.3) last year.

Baltimore was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churned out over 358.3 yards last year.

Last season the Ravens had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Chiefs had takeaways (22).

Chiefs Top Players

Last year, Patrick Mahomes II collected 4,740 passing yards (296.3 yards per game) while going 390-for-588 (66.3% completion percentage) and throwing 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

A season ago, Clyde Edwards-Helaire churned out 803 rushing yards (50.2 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 297 yards (18.6 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon amassed 319 rushing yards on 81 carries (19.9 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 33 passes for 253 yards (15.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Last season, Travis Kelce was targeted 145 times and notched 105 catches for 1,416 yards (88.5 ypg) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill also tacked on 87 catches for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 135 times and averaged 79.8 receiving yards per game.

Last year Mecole Hardman caught 41 passes on 62 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 35.0 receiving yards per game.

Ravens Top Players

Lamar Jackson racked up 2,757 passing yards (183.8 yards per game) with a 64.4% completion percentage last year (242-of-376), while throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also tacked on 1,005 rushing yards on 159 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Last year Latavius Murray ran for 656 yards on 146 carries (43.7 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Marquise Brown grabbed 58 passes for 769 yards last season and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 100 times, and averaged 48.1 yards per game.

Mark Andrews also tacked on 701 yards on 58 catches and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 88 times and put up 50.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Sammy Watkins caught 37 passes on 55 targets for 421 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

