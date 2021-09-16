Liberty vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Liberty Flames (2-0) are massive 27-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1). The game's over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -27 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 34.5 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 62.5 points, a number 10.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

The Flames rack up 10.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Monarchs allow (24.5).

The Flames rack up 441.0 yards per game, 171.5 more yards than the 269.5 the Monarchs allow per contest.

In games that Liberty churns out more than 269.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Monarchs have takeaways (1).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This year, the Monarchs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 27 points or more.

The Monarchs rack up 18.5 more points per game (28.5) than the Flames give up (10.0).

The Monarchs average 422.0 yards per game, 171.5 more yards than the 250.5 the Flames give up.

In games that Old Dominion picks up more than 250.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Liberty Top Players

Malik Willis has thrown for 217 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes (15-of-23), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (217.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 55 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Joshua Mack has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Demario Douglas has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 84 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 84.0 yards per game.

DJ Stubbs has chipped in with three receptions for 68 yards.

This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.

