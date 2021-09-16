Liberty vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Liberty Flames (2-0) are massive 27-point favorites on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1). The game's over/under is set at 52.5.
This article does not include any stats or insights for Old Dominion, as they did not play any games at the Division I level last season.
Odds for Liberty vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-27
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 34.5 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 62.5 points, a number 10.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 7.0 points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- The Flames rack up 10.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Monarchs allow (24.5).
- The Flames rack up 441.0 yards per game, 171.5 more yards than the 269.5 the Monarchs allow per contest.
- In games that Liberty churns out more than 269.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Flames have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Monarchs have takeaways (1).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Old Dominion has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- This year, the Monarchs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 27 points or more.
- The Monarchs rack up 18.5 more points per game (28.5) than the Flames give up (10.0).
- The Monarchs average 422.0 yards per game, 171.5 more yards than the 250.5 the Flames give up.
- In games that Old Dominion picks up more than 250.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over one more time (2 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Liberty Top Players
- Malik Willis has thrown for 217 yards while completing 65.2% of his passes (15-of-23), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (217.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball five times for 55 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Joshua Mack has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Demario Douglas has reeled in seven passes for a team-high 84 yards while scoring one touchdown. He averages 84.0 yards per game.
- DJ Stubbs has chipped in with three receptions for 68 yards.
- This season Jaivian Lofton has caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 receiving yards per game.
Old Dominion Top Players
- This year, Hayden Wolff has recorded 88 passing yards (88.0 yards per game) while going 11-for-17 (64.7% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Elijah Davis has taken 12 attempts for a team-leading 69 rushing yards (69.0 yards per game).
- Blake Watson has 55 yards on 15 carries (55.0 ypg).
- Stone Smartt has three catches and paces his team with 26 receiving yards (26.0 ypg).
- Jordan Bly has also contributed with three catches for 25 yards this year. He averages 25.0 receiving yards per game.
- Zack Kuntz has 19 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 19.0 yards per game.