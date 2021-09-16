Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates while leaving the field after the Charger' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1). The contest's point total is set at 55.

Odds for Chargers vs. Cowboys

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3.5 55

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponent combined to score over 55 points, the current matchup's point total, in eight of 16 games last season.

Last season, seven of Dallas' 16 games had a combined total of more than 55 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 48.7 points per game a season ago, 6.3 less points than the total of 55 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.2 more points per game last season (56.2) than this matchup's total of 55 points.

The Chargers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.2, 7.8 points below the total in this game.

The average total in Cowboys games in 2020 was 6.1 less points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Chargers covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Los Angeles' games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

The Chargers racked up 5.6 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Cowboys surrendered (29.6) last year.

Los Angeles was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall last season when the team scored more than 29.6 points.

The Chargers racked up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (382.1) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (386.4) last season.

When Los Angeles churned out more than 386.4 yards last season, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Chargers turned the ball over 16 times last season, seven fewer than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas covered five times in 16 games with a spread last year.

The Cowboys were an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Dallas and its opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times last year.

The Cowboys scored just 1.9 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Chargers gave up (26.6) last year.

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scored more than 26.6 points last year.

The Cowboys racked up 28.4 more yards per game (371.8) than the Chargers allowed per outing (343.4) last season.

In games that Dallas piled up more than 343.4 yards last year, the team was 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Chargers forced turnovers (19) last season.

Chargers Top Players

Justin Herbert recorded 4,336 passing yards (271.0 yards per game) with a 66.6% completion percentage last year (396-of-595), while throwing 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also tacked on 234 rushing yards on 55 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 530 yards on 116 attempts (53.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown a season ago. He also averaged 40.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 54 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year, Joshua Kelley ran for 354 yards on 111 carries (22.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Keenan Allen grabbed 100 passes (on 147 targets) for 992 yards (66.1 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Mike Williams contributed with 48 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 85 times and put up 47.3 receiving yards per game.

Jalen Guyton racked up 511 yards on 28 catches with three touchdowns last year, averaging 31.9 yards per game on 55 targets.

Cowboys Top Players

Last year Dak Prescott collected 1,856 passing yards (371.2 yards per game) while going 151-for-222 (68% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He tacked on 93 rushing yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Ezekiel Elliott racked up 979 rushing yards (61.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns. He tacked on 52 catches for 338 yards (21.1 receiving yards per game) with two receiving touchdowns.

Last year Tony Pollard rushed for 435 yards on 101 carries (27.2 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Last season Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes (on 130 targets) for 1,114 yards (69.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb contributed with 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 111 times and put up 58.4 receiving yards per game.

Dalton Schultz caught 63 passes on 89 targets for 615 yards and four touchdowns last year, averaging 38.4 yards per game.

