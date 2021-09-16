Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) to wide receiver Robert Woods (2) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Indianapolis Colts (0-1). Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 48.

Odds for Rams vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Total Rams -3.5 48

Over/under insights

Los Angeles games finished over 48 points scored, its current matchup's point total, six times (out of 18) last season.

Last season, nine of Indianapolis' 17 games had a combined total higher than 48 points scored.

The Rams and the Colts combined to average 3.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 48 set for this game.

The Rams and the Colts saw their opponents average a combined 6.9 less points per game last season than the point total of 48 set in this matchup.

The average over/under the Rams had set in matchups last year was 0.7 less points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under for Colts games in 2020 was equal to the 48 point total in this outing.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-4.

Last season, four of Los Angeles' games hit the over.

The Rams scored just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts allowed (22.6) last year.

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scored over 22.6 points last year.

The Rams averaged 44.9 more yards per game (377.0) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last season.

In games that Los Angeles picked up over 332.1 yards last year, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Last season the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Colts forced 25.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Colts won their only game last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Last season, nine of Indianapolis' games went over the point total.

Last season the Colts averaged 9.7 more points per game (28.2) than the Rams surrendered (18.5).

When Indianapolis put up more than 18.5 points last year, it was 9-7 against the spread and 11-5 overall.

The Colts collected 96.2 more yards per game (378.1) than the Rams gave up per contest (281.9) last year.

In games that Indianapolis amassed more than 281.9 yards last season, the team was 9-8 against the spread and 11-6 overall.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Rams Top Players

Last year, Matthew Stafford racked up 4,084 passing yards (255.3 yards per game) while going 339-for-528 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Darrell Henderson ran for 624 yards on 138 carries (41.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.

Sony Michel totaled 449 rushing yards on 79 carries (44.9 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground, last year.

Last season, Cooper Kupp reeled in 92 passes (on 124 targets) for 974 yards (64.9 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Robert Woods also chipped in with 936 yards on 90 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game last year.

Tyler Higbee racked up 521 yards on 44 catches with five touchdowns last year, averaging 32.6 yards per game on 60 targets.

Colts Top Players

Carson Wentz threw for 2,620 yards while completing 57.4% of his passes (251-of-437), with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year (163.8 yards per game). He also carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor took 232 attempts for 1,169 rushing yards a season ago (77.9 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 299 yards (19.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Nyheim Hines totaled 380 rushing yards on 89 carries (23.8 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 63 passes for 482 (30.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Last season Zach Pascal hauled in 44 passes (on 71 targets) for 629 yards (39.3 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s stat line last year showed 40 grabs for 503 yards and one touchdown. He put up 38.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 61 times.

