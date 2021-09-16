Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-2) are overwhelming 19.5-point underdogs on Thursday, September 16, 2021 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1). The over/under is set at 56.5 for the contest.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -19.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40, is 16.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Louisiana is winless against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 22.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per matchup (28.5).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 376.0 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 372.5 the Bobcats allow per outing.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over two times this season, two more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (0).

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this season Ohio is winless against the spread.

This year the Bobcats rack up 13.5 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (31.0).

The Bobcats rack up 326.5 yards per game, 146.5 fewer yards than the 473.0 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 1 turnovers.

Louisiana Top Players

Levi Lewis leads the team with 282 passing yards (282.0 yards per game) and has a 70% completion percentage this year (28-of-40) while throwing one touchdown.

Chris Smith has rushed for a team-high 54 yards on 11 attempts (54.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 19 receiving yards on four catches (19.0 yards per game) .

Montrell Johnson has run for 27 yards on six carries (27.0 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Williams has racked up five receptions for 71 yards, best on his team. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.

Errol Rogers Jr. has added 50 yards (on five catches).

This season Neal Johnson is averaging 40.0 yards per game, with three catches for 40 yards.

Ohio Top Players