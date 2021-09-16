Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) hands the ball off to running back Corey Kiner (21) against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) are facing tough odds as 19-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the LSU Tigers (1-1). The total is 61 points for this matchup.

Odds for LSU vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total LSU -19 61

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 4.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65 points per game average.

The 39.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.5 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 67.3, 6.3 points more than Saturday's total of 61.

The 61 total in this game is 4.0 points higher than the 57.0 average total in Chippewas games this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19 points or more.

The Tigers put up 30.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the Chippewas allow per matchup (17.0).

LSU is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.0 points.

The Tigers average 54.0 more yards per game (342.5) than the Chippewas give up per matchup (288.5).

LSU is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 288.5 yards.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Chippewas have one takeaway .

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Chippewas average 34.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the Tigers allow (22.5).

When Central Michigan scores more than 22.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chippewas average 189.0 more yards per game (495.0) than the Tigers allow (306.0).

When Central Michigan amasses more than 306.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Chippewas have turned the ball over two times, while the Tigers have forced 2 turnovers.

LSU Top Players

This year, Max Johnson has collected 330 passing yards (330.0 yards per game) while going 26-for-46 (56.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception. He has added 16 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Tyrion Davis-Price has 13 carries for a team-high 31 rushing yards (31.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

This season Kayshon Boutte has nine receptions for a team-high 148 receiving yards (148.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Trey Palmer's stat line this year shows seven catches for 47 yards. He puts up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Jaray Jenkins is averaging 46.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 46 yards.

