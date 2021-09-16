Marshall vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) are double-digit, 10-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the East Carolina Pirates (0-2). The over/under is set at 58.
Odds for Marshall vs. East Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10
58
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 23.0 points more than the 35 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 49.3, 8.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 20.0 more points per game (46.5) than the Pirates surrender (26.5).
- Marshall is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 178.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Pirates allow per matchup (404.0).
- In games that Marshall churns out over 404.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (4) this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year East Carolina is winless against the spread.
- The Pirates have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- This season the Pirates average 9.5 more points per game (18.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (8.5).
- East Carolina is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 8.5 points.
- The Pirates rack up 34.5 more yards per game (322.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (287.5).
- The Pirates have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall Top Players
- Grant Wells has thrown for 333 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (20-of-30), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (333.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball six times for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
- Rasheen Ali has taken 14 attempts for a team-leading 59 rushing yards (59.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Sheldon Evans has rushed for 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Talik Keaton has five catches, leading his team with 100 yards (100.0 ypg) this season.
- Corey Gammage has also contributed with seven receptions for 94 yards.
- Xavier Gaines has caught two passes for 61 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game this year.
East Carolina Top Players
- Holton Ahlers has thrown for 295 yards while completing 55% of his passes (22-of-40), with two touchdowns and one interception this year (295.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
- Keaton Mitchell has rushed for a team-leading 50 yards on four attempts (50.0 yards per game). He also averages 79.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
- Rahjai Harris has put up 22 rushing yards on eight carries (22.0 yards per game) this season. He also has four catches for 56 yards (56.0 per game).
- Jsi Hatfield has 51 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 51.0 yards per game.