Marshall vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) are double-digit, 10-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the East Carolina Pirates (0-2). The over/under is set at 58.

Odds for Marshall vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 58

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 6.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 23.0 points more than the 35 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 49.3, 8.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has one win against the spread in two games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up 20.0 more points per game (46.5) than the Pirates surrender (26.5).

Marshall is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 178.0 more yards per game (582.0) than the Pirates allow per matchup (404.0).

In games that Marshall churns out over 404.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (4) this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year East Carolina is winless against the spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

This season the Pirates average 9.5 more points per game (18.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (8.5).

East Carolina is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 8.5 points.

The Pirates rack up 34.5 more yards per game (322.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (287.5).

The Pirates have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Thundering Herd.

Marshall Top Players

Grant Wells has thrown for 333 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (20-of-30), with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this year (333.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball six times for 14 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Rasheen Ali has taken 14 attempts for a team-leading 59 rushing yards (59.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Sheldon Evans has rushed for 27 yards on nine carries (27.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Talik Keaton has five catches, leading his team with 100 yards (100.0 ypg) this season.

Corey Gammage has also contributed with seven receptions for 94 yards.

Xavier Gaines has caught two passes for 61 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game this year.

