Maryland vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Big Ten foes square off when the Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Maryland is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is 61.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Maryland vs. Illinois
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-7
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois' games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 45.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 55.5, 6.0 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 61.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has covered the spread every time thus far this year.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Terrapins score 12.3 more points per game (46.0) than the Fighting Illini give up (33.7).
- The Terrapins collect 53.3 more yards per game (535.0) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (481.7).
- In games that Maryland amasses more than 481.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (4).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Fighting Illini rack up 12.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Terrapins allow (12.0).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 12.0 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 124.2 more yards per game (359.7) than the Terrapins allow per contest (235.5).
- When Illinois churns out over 235.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have five takeaways .
Maryland Top Players
- This year, Taulia Tagovailoa has collected 332 passing yards (332.0 yards per game) while going 26-for-36 (72.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Tayon Fleet-Davis has picked up a team-best 123 rushing yards (123.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added four receptions for 18 yards (18.0 yards per game).
- Isaiah Jacobs has put up 50 rushing yards on 14 carries (50.0 yards per game) this season. He also has three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).
- Dontay Demus Jr. has six catches and paces his team with 133 receiving yards (133.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Rakim Jarrett's stat line this year shows six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 122.0 receiving yards per game.
Illinois Top Players
- This year, Artur Sitkowski has collected 390 passing yards (195.0 yards per game) while going 34-for-57 (59.6% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has added 37 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
- Mike Epstein has run for a team-high 107 yards on 25 attempts (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this year Reggie Love III has run for 84 yards on 23 carries (42.0 ypg).
- Isaiah Williams has hauled in 14 receptions for 142 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 71.0 receiving yards per game.
- Deuce Spann has also added 76 yards on two catches and one touchdown. He puts up 38.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Daniel Barker has totaled 74 yards on five receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 37.0 yards per game.