Big Ten foes square off when the Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Maryland is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is 61.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Maryland vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -7 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Illinois' games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 55.5, 6.0 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 61.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

The Terrapins have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Terrapins score 12.3 more points per game (46.0) than the Fighting Illini give up (33.7).

The Terrapins collect 53.3 more yards per game (535.0) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (481.7).

In games that Maryland amasses more than 481.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (4).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Fighting Illini rack up 12.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Terrapins allow (12.0).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 12.0 points.

The Fighting Illini average 124.2 more yards per game (359.7) than the Terrapins allow per contest (235.5).

When Illinois churns out over 235.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini have four giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have five takeaways .

Maryland Top Players

This year, Taulia Tagovailoa has collected 332 passing yards (332.0 yards per game) while going 26-for-36 (72.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Tayon Fleet-Davis has picked up a team-best 123 rushing yards (123.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has added four receptions for 18 yards (18.0 yards per game).

Isaiah Jacobs has put up 50 rushing yards on 14 carries (50.0 yards per game) this season. He also has three catches for 23 yards (23.0 per game).

Dontay Demus Jr. has six catches and paces his team with 133 receiving yards (133.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Rakim Jarrett's stat line this year shows six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 122.0 receiving yards per game.

