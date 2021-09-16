Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) are 6-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 24 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-1). The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Odds for Miami (FL) vs. Michigan State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami (FL) -6 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.5 points above the 51 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) is winless against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

This year, the Hurricanes rack up just 1.5 more points per game (19) than the Spartans give up (17.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 31.5 fewer yards per game (320.5), than the Spartans allow per contest (352).

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Spartans' takeaways (1).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

So far this year Michigan State has one win against the spread.

The Spartans average 6.5 more points per game (40) than the Hurricanes allow (33.5).

When Michigan State scores more than 33.5 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 139.5 more yards per game (553) than the Hurricanes allow (413.5).

In games that Michigan State totals over 413.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hurricanes.

Miami (FL) Top Players

D'Eriq King has thrown for 179 yards while completing 76.7% of his passes (23-of-30), with one touchdown and two interceptions this year (179 yards per game).

Cam'Ron Harris has taken 12 carries for a team-leading 37 rushing yards (37 yards per game).

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 23 yards on seven carries (23 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Restrepo has grabbed three passes for a team best 55 yards with one touchdown. He averages 55 yards per game.

Keyshawn Smith has hauled in four catches for 40 yards (40 yards per game).

Charleston Rambo has caught seven passes for 34 yards, averaging 34 yards per game this year.

