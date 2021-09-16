Michigan vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is tackled by Washington Huskies defensive back Alex Cook (5) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) are big 27.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines (2-0). The point total is set at 54.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -27.5 54

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 71.5 points per game, 17.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.5 points more than the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Huskies games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is undefeated against the spread this season.

The Wolverines rack up 3.5 more points per game (39) than the Huskies give up (35.5).

The Wolverines collect 469 yards per game, 57 more yards than the 412 the Huskies give up per matchup.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has covered the spread once this season.

The Huskies average 32.5 points per game, 20.5 more than the Wolverines surrender (12).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 12 points.

The Huskies collect 59 more yards per game (389) than the Wolverines allow per contest (330).

The Huskies have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (1).

Michigan Top Players

Cade McNamara leads his team with 136 passing yards (136 per game) and has a 81.8% completion percentage (9-of-11), throwing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Blake Corum has rushed for a team-leading 111 yards on 14 carries (111 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 22 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

A.J. Henning has run for 74 yards on one carry (74 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

This season Ronnie Bell has one receptions for a team-high 76 receiving yards (76 per game) and one touchdown.

Daylen Baldwin has tacked on one catch for 69 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 69 receiving yards per game.

Erick All is averaging 23 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 23 yards.

