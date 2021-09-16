Sep 11, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (2-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0). The total is 64 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -3 64

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 78 points per game, 14.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 10.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread once this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

This year, the Bulldogs average 4.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Tigers surrender (33.5).

The Bulldogs average 375.5 yards per game, 114.0 fewer yards than the 489.5 the Tigers give up per outing.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.

Memphis Stats and Trends

This season the Tigers put up 26.5 more points per game (48.5) than the Bulldogs give up (22.0).

When Memphis puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 633.5 yards per game, 281.5 more yards than the 352.0 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Memphis picks up over 352.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Tigers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Mississippi State Top Players

Will Rogers leads his team with 370 passing yards (370.0 per game) and has a 83% completion percentage (39-of-47), throwing three touchdown passes and one interception.

Jo'Quavious Marks has churned out a team-high 71 rushing yards (71.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added nine catches for 27 yards (27.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

So far this year Dillon Johnson has run for 12 yards on two carries (12.0 ypg).

Jamire Calvin has three catches and paces his team with 67 receiving yards (67.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Walley has tacked on four catches for 64 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.

Makai Polk is averaging 57.0 yards per game, racking up 10 receptions for 57 yards.

Memphis Top Players