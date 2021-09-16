Mississippi State vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Memphis Tigers (2-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0). The total is 64 points for this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Memphis
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-3
64
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 78 points per game, 14.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 10.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread once this season.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- This year, the Bulldogs average 4.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Tigers surrender (33.5).
- The Bulldogs average 375.5 yards per game, 114.0 fewer yards than the 489.5 the Tigers give up per outing.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- This season the Tigers put up 26.5 more points per game (48.5) than the Bulldogs give up (22.0).
- When Memphis puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 633.5 yards per game, 281.5 more yards than the 352.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- In games that Memphis picks up over 352.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Tigers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Mississippi State Top Players
- Will Rogers leads his team with 370 passing yards (370.0 per game) and has a 83% completion percentage (39-of-47), throwing three touchdown passes and one interception.
- Jo'Quavious Marks has churned out a team-high 71 rushing yards (71.0 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added nine catches for 27 yards (27.0 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.
- So far this year Dillon Johnson has run for 12 yards on two carries (12.0 ypg).
- Jamire Calvin has three catches and paces his team with 67 receiving yards (67.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jaden Walley has tacked on four catches for 64 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 64.0 receiving yards per game.
- Makai Polk is averaging 57.0 yards per game, racking up 10 receptions for 57 yards.
Memphis Top Players
- This season, Seth Henigan has collected 265 passing yards (265.0 yards per game) while connecting on 19 of 32 passes (59.4% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Brandon Thomas has rushed for a team-leading 147 yards on 16 attempts (147.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- So far this year Rodrigues Clark has run for 84 yards on nine carries (84.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Javon Ivory has five receptions for a team-high 106 receiving yards (106.0 per game).
- Gabriel Rogers has chipped in with 59 yards (on three catches).
- Calvin Austin III is averaging 47.0 yards per game, racking up six receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.