The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The total is 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Nevada vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -1.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.5 points per game, 22 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.5, four points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54 points, 3.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has covered the spread every time so far this season.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.

This year, the Wolf Pack score 20.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Wildcats give up (15).

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 15 points.

The Wolf Pack average 225 more yards per game (479.5) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (254.5).

When Nevada piles up more than 254.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have one turnover, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (5).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas State has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats put up 27.5 points per game, 14 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (13.5).

Kansas State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 13.5 points.

The Wildcats average 362 yards per game, 55.5 more yards than the 306.5 the Wolf Pack allow.

Kansas State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 306.5 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).

Nevada Top Players

Carson Strong leads his team with 312 passing yards (312 per game) and has a 56.4% completion percentage (22-of-39), throwing two touchdown passes and one interception.

Toa Taua has 10 carries for a team-high 37 rushing yards (37 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has two catches for 22 receiving yards (22 per game).

Devonte Lee has 36 yards on 11 carries (36 ypg).

This season Tory Horton has three catches and leads the team with 94 yards (94 per game).

Romeo Doubs has also tacked on six catches for 83 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 83 receiving yards per game.

This season Cole Turner has caught seven passes for 75 yards, averaging 75 receiving yards per game.

Kansas State Top Players