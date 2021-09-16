New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (0-1) visit the New York Jets (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 5.5-point underdog. The point total is 43.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Patriots -5.5 43

Over/under insights

Last season, New England's games finished over 43 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, seven (out of 16) times.

Last year, 10 of New York's 16 games had a combined total of more than 43 points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 7.4 less points per game (35.6) a season ago than this game's over/under of 43 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50.7 points per game last season, 7.7 more than the over/under in this matchup.

The average total the Patriots had set in games last year was 1.8 more points than this outing's point total.

Jets games in 2020 averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Patriots stats and trends

New England compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Patriots covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

New England and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

The Patriots averaged 20.4 points per game last year, 8.2 fewer than the Jets gave up per contest (28.6).

New England was 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team notched over 28.6 points.

The Patriots averaged 60.3 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Jets gave up per outing (387.6) last season.

New England was 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picked up over 387.6 yards last year.

Last season the Patriots turned the ball over 19 times, while the Jets forced 19.

Jets stats and trends

New York compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jets had an ATS record of 6-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last season.

New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Jets racked up 6.9 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Patriots surrendered (22.1) last year.

When New York put up over 22.1 points last season, it was 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Jets racked up 73.9 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Patriots allowed (353.8) per contest last year.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last year, three fewer times than the Patriots forced turnovers (22).

Patriots Top Players

Damien Harris rushed for 691 yards on 137 carries (57.6 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns a season ago.

James White totaled 121 rushing yards on 35 carries (7.6 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground, last year. He also caught 49 passes for 375 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Nelson Agholor reeled in 48 passes for 896 yards last season and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 82 times and averaged 56.0 yards per game.

Jakobi Meyers added 59 catches for 729 yards last year. He was targeted 81 times and averaged 45.6 receiving yards per game.

Kendrick Bourne racked up 667 yards on 49 catches with two touchdowns last year, averaging 44.5 yards per game on 74 targets.

Jets Top Players

A season ago, Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Last year Lamical Perine rushed for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Corey Davis hauled in 65 passes (on 92 targets) for 984 yards (70.3 yards per game) with five touchdowns.

Jamison Crowder chipped in with 699 yards on 59 catches and six touchdowns. He was targeted 89 times and put up 43.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Keelan Cole racked up 642 yards on 55 catches with five touchdowns in 2020, averaging 40.1 yards per game (on 88 targets).

