New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton directs his team in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NFC South rivals square off when the New Orleans Saints (1-0) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Saints -3.5 44.5

Over/under insights

Last year, New Orleans' games finished over 44.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, 11 (out of 18) times.

Carolina played eight games last year (50% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 44.5 points.

The Saints and the Panthers combined to average 7.5 more points per game a season ago than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

The Saints and the Panthers saw their opponents average a combined 1.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 44.5 set for this game.

The average point total for Saints games last year was 3.3 more points than the total of 44.5 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Panthers in 2020 was 4.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Saints covered the spread seven times last season (7-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Last season, 10 of New Orleans' games went over the point total.

The Saints scored 30.1 points per game last season, 5.0 more than the Panthers surrendered per outing (25.1).

When New Orleans put up more than 25.1 points last season, it was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Saints collected only 16.3 more yards per game (376.4) than the Panthers allowed per outing (360.1) last year.

When New Orleans totaled over 360.1 yards last year, the team was 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Saints had 17 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Last season, seven of Carolina's games went over the point total.

The Panthers scored 21.9 points per game last year, comparable to the 21.1 the Saints surrendered.

Carolina was 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall in games when it recorded over 21.1 points last season.

The Panthers collected 349.5 yards per game last year, 38.6 more yards than the 310.9 the Saints allowed per contest.

In games that Carolina piled up more than 310.9 yards last year, the team was 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Panthers had 21 giveaways last year, while the Saints had 26 takeaways.

Saints Top Players

Last year, Taysom Hill totaled 928 passing yards (58.0 yards per game) while going 88-for-121 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. He tacked on 457 rushing yards on 87 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Alvin Kamara picked up 932 rushing yards (62.1 yards per game) and scored 16 touchdowns. He tacked on 83 catches for 756 yards (50.4 receiving yards per game) with five receiving touchdowns.

Tre'Quan Smith's stat line last year showed 34 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 32.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 50 times.

Marquez Callaway caught 21 passes on 27 targets for 213 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game last season.

Panthers Top Players

Sam Darnold threw for 2,208 yards while completing 59.6% of his passes (217-of-364), with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year (138.0 yards per game). He also carried the ball 37 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey ran for 225 yards on 59 attempts (22.5 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.

D.J. Moore grabbed 66 passes for 1,193 yards last season with four touchdowns. He was targeted 118 times, and averaged 79.5 yards per game.

Robby Anderson also tacked on 95 grabs for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 136 times and put up 68.5 receiving yards per game.

Dan Arnold caught 31 passes on 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns last year, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

Powered by Data Skrive.