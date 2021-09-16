North Carolina vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) are 8-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. A 66.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-8
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 42.5 points more than the 24 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- North Carolina has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 8 points or more.
- The Tar Heels average 34.5 points per game, 27.5 more than the Cavaliers allow per contest (7.0).
- North Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 7.0 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 220.5 more yards per game (480.5) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (260.0).
- North Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 260.0 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (2).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- This season the Cavaliers score 25.5 more points per game (42.5) than the Tar Heels give up (17.0).
- Virginia is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.0 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 267.0 more yards per game (550.5) than the Tar Heels give up (283.5).
- When Virginia churns out over 283.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (3).
North Carolina Top Players
- Sam Howell leads the team with 208 passing yards (208.0 yards per game) and has a 53.1% completion percentage this year (17-of-32) while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions. He also has 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
- Ty Chandler has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- D.J. Jones has 43 yards on six carries (43.0 ypg).
- This season Josh Downs has eight receptions for a team-high 123 receiving yards (123.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Emery Simmons has chipped in with 46 yards (on three catches).
- Antoine Green has 20 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Virginia Top Players
- This season, Brennan Armstrong has collected 339 passing yards (339.0 yards per game) while connecting on 21 of 31 passes (67.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Iraken Armstead has racked up a team-high 54 rushing yards (54.0 yards per game).
- So far this year Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 48 yards on five carries (48.0 ypg).
- Dontayvion Wicks has four catches and paces his team with 94 receiving yards (94.0 ypg).
- Keytaon Thompson has also contributed with five catches for 66 yards this year. He averages 66.0 receiving yards per game.
- Demick Starling has caught one pass for 65 yards and one touchdown, averaging 65.0 yards per game this year.