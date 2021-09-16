Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0 ACC) are 8-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. A 66.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -8 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 10.5 points lower than the two team's combined 77 points per game average.

This contest's total is 42.5 points more than the 24 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 8 points or more.

The Tar Heels average 34.5 points per game, 27.5 more than the Cavaliers allow per contest (7.0).

North Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 7.0 points.

The Tar Heels collect 220.5 more yards per game (480.5) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (260.0).

North Carolina is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 260.0 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (2).

Virginia Stats and Trends

This season the Cavaliers score 25.5 more points per game (42.5) than the Tar Heels give up (17.0).

Virginia is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 17.0 points.

The Cavaliers collect 267.0 more yards per game (550.5) than the Tar Heels give up (283.5).

When Virginia churns out over 283.5 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (3).

North Carolina Top Players

Sam Howell leads the team with 208 passing yards (208.0 yards per game) and has a 53.1% completion percentage this year (17-of-32) while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions. He also has 35 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Ty Chandler has churned out a team-best 66 rushing yards (66.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

D.J. Jones has 43 yards on six carries (43.0 ypg).

This season Josh Downs has eight receptions for a team-high 123 receiving yards (123.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Emery Simmons has chipped in with 46 yards (on three catches).

Antoine Green has 20 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Virginia Top Players