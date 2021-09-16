Northwestern vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The game has a point total set at 49.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Northwestern vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-2.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 45.5 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 58.0 points, 8.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern is winless against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- This year, the Wildcats rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Blue Devils give up (24.0).
- The Wildcats rack up 33.5 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Blue Devils give up per contest (371.0).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (0).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northwestern at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Duke has one win against the spread.
- The Blue Devils score 14.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (22.0).
- Duke is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 506.5 yards per game, 166.5 more yards than the 340.0 the Wildcats allow.
- When Duke piles up more than 340.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have two takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Northwestern Top Players
- Hunter Johnson leads his team with 283 passing yards (283.0 per game) and has a 69.8% completion percentage (30-of-43), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Evan Hull has churned out a team-best 87 rushing yards (87.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on three receptions for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).
- Andrew Clair has 14 yards on four carries (14.0 ypg).
- Bryce Kirtz has seven catches and paces his team with 80 receiving yards (80.0 ypg).
- Stephon Robinson Jr. has tacked on 79 yards on five catches and one touchdown. He puts up 79.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Malik Washington is averaging 32.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 32 yards.
Duke Top Players
- This season, Gunnar Holmberg has put up 228 passing yards (228.0 yards per game) while completing 20 of 29 passes (69% completion percentage), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- Mataeo Durant has rushed for a team-leading 255 yards on 29 carries (255.0 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 37.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing two passes for 37 yards.
- Jordan Waters has 65 yards on five carries (65.0 ypg). He also has two catches for 40 yards (40.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Jake Bobo has grabbed seven passes for a team best 88 yards. He averages 88.0 yards per game.