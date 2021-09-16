Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The game has a point total set at 49.5.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -2.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 9.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games have an average total of 45.5 points this season, 4.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 58.0 points, 8.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

This year, the Wildcats rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Blue Devils give up (24.0).

The Wildcats rack up 33.5 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Blue Devils give up per contest (371.0).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (0).

Duke Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Duke has one win against the spread.

The Blue Devils score 14.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (22.0).

Duke is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 506.5 yards per game, 166.5 more yards than the 340.0 the Wildcats allow.

When Duke piles up more than 340.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have two takeaways .

Northwestern Top Players

Hunter Johnson leads his team with 283 passing yards (283.0 per game) and has a 69.8% completion percentage (30-of-43), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Evan Hull has churned out a team-best 87 rushing yards (87.0 per game) and zero touchdowns. He has tacked on three receptions for 23 yards (23.0 yards per game).

Andrew Clair has 14 yards on four carries (14.0 ypg).

Bryce Kirtz has seven catches and paces his team with 80 receiving yards (80.0 ypg).

Stephon Robinson Jr. has tacked on 79 yards on five catches and one touchdown. He puts up 79.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Malik Washington is averaging 32.0 yards per game, racking up three receptions for 32 yards.

Duke Top Players