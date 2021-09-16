Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) catches a pass and runs as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Travis Jay (18) tries to tackle him. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Fsu V Notre Dame1133

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0). The total has been set at 58 points for this game.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -7 58

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 76 points per game, 18 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 55.8, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

The 61.3 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

This year, the Fighting Irish rack up 26 more points per game (36.5) than the Boilermakers give up (10.5).

Notre Dame is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 10.5 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 440 yards per game, 147 more yards than the 293 the Boilermakers allow per contest.

Notre Dame is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 293 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

The Boilermakers rack up 39.5 points per game, six more than the Fighting Irish give up (33.5).

The Boilermakers rack up 84 more yards per game (481.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (397.5).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 397.5 yards.

The Boilermakers have one giveaway this season, while the Fighting Irish have four takeaways .

Notre Dame Top Players

Jack Coan leads his team with 366 passing yards (366.0 per game) and has a 74.3% completion percentage (26-of-35), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception.

Kyren Williams has ran for a team-leading 42 yards on 18 carries (42.0 yards per game). He also averages 83.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has rushed for 31 yards on seven carries (31.0 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Michael Mayer has nine catches, leading his team with 120 yards (120.0 ypg) while scoring one touchdown this season.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s stat line this year shows four catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. He averages 91.0 receiving yards per game.

Purdue Top Players