The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a heavy 24.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 61 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -24.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points higher than the combined 56.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 56.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 65.0 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Hurricane have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 10.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This year, the Buckeyes score 13.0 more points per game (36.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up (23.5).

Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.5 points.

The Buckeyes collect 197.5 more yards per game (553.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (356.0).

Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 356.0 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (1).

Tulsa Stats and Trends

The Golden Hurricane put up 20.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Buckeyes give up (33.0).

The Golden Hurricane average 59.0 fewer yards per game (397.5) than the Buckeyes allow (456.5).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Ohio State Top Players

C.J. Stroud leads his team with 294 passing yards (294.0 per game) and has a 59.1% completion percentage (13-of-22), throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 13 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Miyan Williams has taken nine attempts for a team-leading 125 rushing yards (125.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Master Teague III has run for 29 yards on six carries (29.0 yards per game) this year.

Chris Olave has four catches, leading his team with 117 yards (117.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.

Garrett Wilson has also tacked on five catches for 80 yards and one touchdown this year. He puts up 80.0 receiving yards per game.

This season TreVeyon Henderson has caught one pass for 70 yards and one touchdown, averaging 70.0 receiving yards per game.

Tulsa Top Players