Oklahoma vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1) are big 22.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0). The game has a point total set at 62.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-22.5
62
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 30 points lower than the two team's combined 92 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 31.2 points greater than the 30.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 67.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Sooners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.
- This year, the Sooners average 44.7 more points per game (58) than the Cornhuskers allow (13.3).
- When Oklahoma records more than 13.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Sooners collect 201.3 more yards per game (527) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (325.7).
- When Oklahoma piles up over 325.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Cornhuskers score 34 points per game, 16.5 more than the Sooners allow (17.5).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.5 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 226.7 more yards per game (513.7) than the Sooners give up per contest (287).
- In games that Nebraska totals over 287 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Cornhuskers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Oklahoma Top Players
- This year, Spencer Rattler has put up 304 passing yards (304 yards per game) while going 30-for-39 (76.9% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Kennedy Brooks has rushed for a team-leading 87 yards on 14 attempts (87 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Eric Gray has rushed for 27 yards on nine carries (27 yards per game) this year.
- Marvin Mims has grabbed five passes for a team best 117 yards. He averages 117 yards per game.
- Jadon Haselwood's stat line this year shows four catches for 47 yards. He averages 47 receiving yards per game.
- Mario Williams has racked up 37 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37 yards per game.
Nebraska Top Players
- Adrian Martinez leads the team with 486 passing yards (243 yards per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (33-of-55) while throwing two touchdowns. He also has 144 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 72 yards per game.
- Markese Stepp has run for 111 yards on 21 carries (55.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- This season Samori Toure has 11 receptions for a team-high 170 receiving yards (85 per game).
- Oliver Martin has also chipped in with 103 yards on six catches and one touchdown. He puts up 51.5 receiving yards per game this year.
- Austin Allen has totaled 84 yards on six receptions, averaging 42 yards per game.