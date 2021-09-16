Oklahoma vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1) are big 22.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0). The game has a point total set at 62.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -22.5 62

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 30 points lower than the two team's combined 92 points per game average.

This contest's total is 31.2 points greater than the 30.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 67.5 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

This year, the Sooners average 44.7 more points per game (58) than the Cornhuskers allow (13.3).

When Oklahoma records more than 13.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Sooners collect 201.3 more yards per game (527) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (325.7).

When Oklahoma piles up over 325.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Sooners have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (5).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Cornhuskers score 34 points per game, 16.5 more than the Sooners allow (17.5).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.5 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 226.7 more yards per game (513.7) than the Sooners give up per contest (287).

In games that Nebraska totals over 287 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Cornhuskers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (6).

Oklahoma Top Players

This year, Spencer Rattler has put up 304 passing yards (304 yards per game) while going 30-for-39 (76.9% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Kennedy Brooks has rushed for a team-leading 87 yards on 14 attempts (87 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Eric Gray has rushed for 27 yards on nine carries (27 yards per game) this year.

Marvin Mims has grabbed five passes for a team best 117 yards. He averages 117 yards per game.

Jadon Haselwood's stat line this year shows four catches for 47 yards. He averages 47 receiving yards per game.

Mario Williams has racked up 37 yards on six receptions with one touchdown, averaging 37 yards per game.

