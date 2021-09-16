Penn State vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (2-0). The game has an over/under of 53 points.
Odds for Penn State vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-5
53
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 91, is 38.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 36.5 points greater than the 16.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 54.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Penn State has two wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.
- The Nittany Lions score 25.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Tigers give up (5.0).
- Penn State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 5.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 395.0 yards per game, 213.0 more yards than the 182.0 the Tigers give up per matchup.
- Penn State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 182.0 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have two takeaways .
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has two wins against the spread in two games this season.
- This season the Tigers average 49.5 more points per game (61.0) than the Nittany Lions give up (11.5).
- When Auburn records more than 11.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 575.5 yards per game, 245.5 more yards than the 330.0 the Nittany Lions give up.
- When Auburn picks up more than 330.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Nittany Lions have five takeaways .
Penn State Top Players
- Sean Clifford has thrown for 247 yards while completing 54.5% of his passes (18-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (247.0 yards per game).
- Noah Cain has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on eight carries (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 27.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 27 yards.
- This season Jahan Dotson has five catches and leads the team with 102 yards (102.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith has also chipped in with 71 yards on four catches. He puts up 71.0 receiving yards per game this year.
- Parker Washington has caught four passes for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 yards per game this year.
Auburn Top Players
- Bo Nix leads his team with 275 passing yards (275.0 per game) and has a 90.9% completion percentage (20-of-22), throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He also has 32 rushing yards on three carries, averaging 32.0 yards per game.
- Tank Bigsby has taken 13 attempts for a team-leading 119 rushing yards (119.0 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for 19 yards (19.0 receiving yards per game).
- So far this year Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 110 yards on nine carries (110.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Shedrick Jackson has hauled in five passes for a team-high 79 yards. He averages 79.0 yards per game.
- Ja'Varrius Johnson has also chipped in with three catches for 51 yards and one touchdown this year. He averages 51.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Kobe Hudson is averaging 41.0 yards per game, with two catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.