Sep 11, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) are 5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (2-0). The game has an over/under of 53 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -5 53

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 91, is 38.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 36.5 points greater than the 16.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 54.5, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

So far this year Penn State has two wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5 points or more.

The Nittany Lions score 25.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Tigers give up (5.0).

Penn State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 5.0 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 395.0 yards per game, 213.0 more yards than the 182.0 the Tigers give up per matchup.

Penn State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 182.0 yards.

The Nittany Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Tigers have two takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has two wins against the spread in two games this season.

This season the Tigers average 49.5 more points per game (61.0) than the Nittany Lions give up (11.5).

When Auburn records more than 11.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 575.5 yards per game, 245.5 more yards than the 330.0 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Auburn picks up more than 330.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Nittany Lions have five takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Penn State Top Players

Sean Clifford has thrown for 247 yards while completing 54.5% of his passes (18-of-33), with one touchdown and zero interceptions this year (247.0 yards per game).

Noah Cain has rushed for a team-leading 48 yards on eight carries (48.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 27.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 27 yards.

This season Jahan Dotson has five catches and leads the team with 102 yards (102.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has also chipped in with 71 yards on four catches. He puts up 71.0 receiving yards per game this year.

Parker Washington has caught four passes for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 yards per game this year.

Auburn Top Players