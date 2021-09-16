Sep 11, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) are facing tough odds as 15-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 59 for this game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -15 59

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 8.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.0 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is unbeaten against the spread this season.

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

This year, the Panthers average 22.5 more points per game (46.0) than the Broncos allow (23.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Panthers collect 497.0 yards per game, 193.0 more yards than the 304.0 the Broncos allow per matchup.

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 304.0 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (1).

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has one win against the spread in two games this season.

This season, the Broncos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

The Broncos average just 0.5 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (20.5).

The Broncos rack up 70.5 more yards per game (362.0) than the Panthers give up (291.5).

When Western Michigan piles up more than 291.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have four takeaways .

Pittsburgh Top Players

This year, Kenny Pickett has put up 272 passing yards (272.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-37 (73% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39.0 yards per game.

Rodney Hammond has eight carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Lucas Krull has five catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Jared Wayne has hauled in six catches for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game).

This season Jaylen Barden has caught one pass for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.

