Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) are facing tough odds as 15-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 59 for this game.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-15
59
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 8.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.
- The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.0 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 2.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is unbeaten against the spread this season.
- This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- This year, the Panthers average 22.5 more points per game (46.0) than the Broncos allow (23.5).
- Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.5 points.
- The Panthers collect 497.0 yards per game, 193.0 more yards than the 304.0 the Broncos allow per matchup.
- Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 304.0 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (1).
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- This season, the Broncos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- The Broncos average just 0.5 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (20.5).
- The Broncos rack up 70.5 more yards per game (362.0) than the Panthers give up (291.5).
- When Western Michigan piles up more than 291.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have four takeaways .
Pittsburgh Top Players
- This year, Kenny Pickett has put up 272 passing yards (272.0 yards per game) while going 27-for-37 (73% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has tacked on 39 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 39.0 yards per game.
- Rodney Hammond has eight carries for a team-high 44 rushing yards (44.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Lucas Krull has five catches, leading his team with 58 yards (58.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.
- Jared Wayne has hauled in six catches for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game).
- This season Jaylen Barden has caught one pass for 47 yards, averaging 47.0 receiving yards per game.
Western Michigan Top Players
- Kaleb Eleby leads his team with 191 passing yards (191.0 per game) and has a 54.1% completion percentage (20-of-37), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions. He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
- Sean Tyler has 10 attempts for a team-high 55 rushing yards (55.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- So far this year La'Darius Jefferson has rushed for 38 yards on 10 carries (38.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- This season Corey Crooms has four catches and leads the team with 58 yards (58.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- Bryce Nunnelly's stat line this year shows seven catches for 52 yards. He averages 52.0 receiving yards per game.
- This season Jaylen Hall has caught three passes for 46 yards, averaging 46.0 receiving yards per game.