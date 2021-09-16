Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gestures to the crowd following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0). This matchup has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Odds for Steelers vs. Raiders

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Steelers -6.5 47.5

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh played six games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.

Las Vegas played 15 games last year (93.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 5.6 more points per game (53.1) a season ago than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.4 points per game last season, 1.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The average over/under the Steelers had set in matchups last year was 2.6 less points than this outing's point total.

The average total in Raiders games in 2020 was 3.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Steelers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season hit the over.

The Steelers scored 26.0 points per game last year, 3.9 fewer than the Raiders gave up per outing (29.9).

Pittsburgh was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it recorded more than 29.9 points last season.

The Steelers averaged 334.6 yards per game last year, 54.5 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders allowed per outing.

When Pittsburgh churned out more than 389.1 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Raiders were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Last year, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.

The Raiders scored 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Steelers gave up (19.5) last year.

When Las Vegas recorded more than 19.5 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

The Raiders racked up 77.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.

In games that Las Vegas picked up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).

Steelers Top Players

Last year, Ben Roethlisberger recorded 3,803 passing yards (237.7 yards per game) while going 399-for-608 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 368 yards on 111 carries (23.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago.

Kalen Ballage totaled 303 rushing yards on 91 carries (25.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Diontae Johnson grabbed 88 passes for 923 yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. He was targeted 144 times and averaged 57.7 yards per game.

Chase Claypool's stat line last year showed 62 grabs for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 54.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 109 times.

Last year JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes on 128 targets for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game.

Raiders Top Players

Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 yards per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year (348-of-517), while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Josh Jacobs took 273 attempts for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Last year Kenyan Drake rushed for 955 yards on 239 carries (59.7 ypg), with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Darren Waller reeled in 107 passes (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards (74.8 yards per game) with nine touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow's stat line last year showed 56 grabs for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 77 times.

Henry Ruggs III caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

