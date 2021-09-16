Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0). This matchup has an over/under of 47.5 points.
Odds for Steelers vs. Raiders
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Steelers
-6.5
47.5
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh played six games with over 47.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, last season.
- Las Vegas played 15 games last year (93.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 47.5 points.
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.6 more points per game (53.1) a season ago than this matchup's total of 47.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 49.4 points per game last season, 1.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- The average over/under the Steelers had set in matchups last year was 2.6 less points than this outing's point total.
- The average total in Raiders games in 2020 was 3.3 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Steelers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season hit the over.
- The Steelers scored 26.0 points per game last year, 3.9 fewer than the Raiders gave up per outing (29.9).
- Pittsburgh was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it recorded more than 29.9 points last season.
- The Steelers averaged 334.6 yards per game last year, 54.5 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders allowed per outing.
- When Pittsburgh churned out more than 389.1 yards last year, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Raiders were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Last year, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.
- The Raiders scored 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Steelers gave up (19.5) last year.
- When Las Vegas recorded more than 19.5 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall.
- The Raiders racked up 77.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.
- In games that Las Vegas picked up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.
- Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (27).
Steelers Top Players
- Last year, Ben Roethlisberger recorded 3,803 passing yards (237.7 yards per game) while going 399-for-608 (65.6% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 368 yards on 111 carries (23.0 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago.
- Kalen Ballage totaled 303 rushing yards on 91 carries (25.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground, last year.
- Diontae Johnson grabbed 88 passes for 923 yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. He was targeted 144 times and averaged 57.7 yards per game.
- Chase Claypool's stat line last year showed 62 grabs for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 54.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 109 times.
- Last year JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes on 128 targets for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game.
Raiders Top Players
- Derek Carr recorded 4,103 passing yards (256.4 yards per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage last year (348-of-517), while throwing 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs took 273 attempts for 1,065 rushing yards a season ago (66.6 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Last year Kenyan Drake rushed for 955 yards on 239 carries (59.7 ypg), with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- Last season Darren Waller reeled in 107 passes (on 145 targets) for 1,196 yards (74.8 yards per game) with nine touchdowns.
- Hunter Renfrow's stat line last year showed 56 grabs for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 77 times.
- Henry Ruggs III caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
