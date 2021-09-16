Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The point total for the contest is set at 50.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 50.5

Over/under insights

San Francisco games went over 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, five times (out of 16) last year.

Last season, five of Philadelphia's 16 games had a combined total of more than 50.5 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 44.4 points per game a season ago, 6.1 fewer points than the over/under of 50.5 set for this matchup.

The 49ers and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 50.5 points per game last season, the same as the over/under set in this outing.

The average total the 49ers had set in games last year was 3.4 fewer points than this outing's point total.

Eagles games in 2020 averaged a total of 45.9 points, 4.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in San Francisco's games.

The 49ers averaged just 2.6 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last season.

San Francisco was 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall last season when the team scored over 26.1 points.

The 49ers racked up only 7.0 more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles gave up per matchup (363.1) last season.

When San Francisco churned out over 363.1 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Eagles covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Philadelphia's games went over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

Last season the Eagles racked up 3.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

When Philadelphia put up more than 24.4 points last year, it was 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Eagles collected 20.2 more yards per game (334.6) than the 49ers allowed per contest (314.4) last season.

When Philadelphia totaled over 314.4 yards last season, the team was 2-8 against the spread and 2-7-1 overall.

Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (20).

49ers Top Players

Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 1,096 passing yards (137.0 yards per game) while going 94-for-140 (67.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty ran for 148 yards on 39 attempts (18.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown a season ago.

A year ago, Brandon Aiyuk ran for 77 yards on six carries (5.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. Aiyuk also helped out in the passing game, catching 60 passes for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

George Kittle also added 48 catches for 634 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 63 times and put up 63.4 receiving yards per game.

Deebo Samuel caught 33 passes on 44 targets for 391 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.6 yards per game last season.

Eagles Top Players

Last year Gardner Minshew recorded 2,259 passing yards (141.2 yards per game) while going 216-for-327 (66.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Miles Sanders took 164 attempts for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Last year Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Dallas Goedert grabbed 46 passes for 524 yards last season with three touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 43.7 yards per game.

Greg Ward's stat line last year showed 53 grabs for 419 yards and six touchdowns. He put up 26.2 receiving yards per game and was targeted 79 times.

Last season Jalen Reagor caught 31 passes on 54 targets for 396 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.0 receiving yards per game.

