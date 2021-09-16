Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (0-1). Seattle is favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Titans

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -6 53.5

Over/under insights

Seattle played seven games with more than 53.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.

A total of 10 Tennessee games last season (out of 17) had more than 53.5 total points scored.

The Seahawks and the Titans combined to average 5.9 more points per game a season ago than the total of 53.5 set for this matchup.

The Seahawks and the Titans saw their opponents average a combined 2.9 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 53.5 set for this game.

The average point total in Seahawks games last year was 2.2 fewer points than the total of 53.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Titans games in 2020 was 3.2 less points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Seahawks were favored by 6 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Seattle's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last season.

The Seahawks racked up 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 27.4 per contest the Titans gave up.

Seattle was 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it recorded over 27.4 points last year.

The Seahawks racked up 369.5 yards per game last season, 28.8 fewer yards than the 398.3 the Titans allowed per outing.

Seattle was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piled up more than 398.3 yards last season.

Last season the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, five fewer than the Titans had takeaways (23).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Titans were an underdog by 6 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

A total of 12 of Tennessee's games last year went over the point total.

The Titans racked up 30.7 points per game last season, 7.5 more than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it recorded more than 23.2 points last season.

The Titans averaged only 15.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Seahawks gave up per contest (380.6) last year.

In games that Tennessee amassed more than 380.6 yards last year, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Titans had 12 giveaways last season, while the Seahawks had 22 takeaways.

Seahawks Top Players

Russell Wilson racked up 4,212 passing yards (263.3 yards per game) with a 68.8% completion percentage last year (384-of-558), while throwing 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also added 513 rushing yards on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

A season ago, Chris Carson racked up 681 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns. He tacked on 37 catches for 287 yards (17.9 receiving yards per game) with four receiving touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf hauled in 83 passes for 1,303 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and averaged 81.4 yards per game.

Tyler Lockett also added 100 grabs for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 132 times and averaged 65.9 receiving yards per game.

Gerald Everett racked up 417 yards on 41 catches with one touchdown last year, averaging 26.1 yards per game on 62 targets.

Titans Top Players

Last year Ryan Tannehill collected 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

A season ago, Derrick Henry churned out 2,027 rushing yards (126.7 yards per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.

Last season A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes (on 106 targets) for 1,075 yards (67.2 yards per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Julio Jones' stat line last year showed 51 grabs for 771 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 48.2 receiving yards per game and was targeted 68 times.

Josh Reynolds totaled 618 yards on 52 catches with two touchdowns in 2020, averaging 38.6 yards per game (on 81 targets).

