The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the SMU Mustangs (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as a 12.5-point underdog. An over/under of 66 is set for the contest.

Odds for SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total SMU -12.5 66

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 85, is 19.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 17.0 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 75.0, 9.0 points more than Saturday's over/under of 66.

The 66 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 61.5 average total in Bulldogs games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

The Mustangs have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Mustangs score 45.5 points per game, 7.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender per contest (38.5).

The Mustangs average just 1.5 fewer yards per game (513.0) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (514.5).

The Mustangs have four giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have seven takeaways .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

This season the Bulldogs rack up 29.0 more points per game (39.5) than the Mustangs allow (10.5).

When Louisiana Tech records more than 10.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulldogs average just 10.5 fewer yards per game (408.5) than the Mustangs allow (419.0).

This year the Bulldogs have three turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (6).

SMU Top Players

Tanner Mordecai leads his team with 317 passing yards (317.0 per game) and has a 80% completion percentage (24-of-30), throwing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Ulysses Bentley IV has churned out a team-best 48 rushing yards (48.0 per game) and zero touchdowns.

Tre Siggers has 46 yards on 11 carries (46.0 ypg).

This season Danny Gray has four receptions for a team-high 72 receiving yards (72.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Reggie Roberson Jr. has also tacked on three receptions for 59 yards.

Grant Calcaterra has 51 receiving yards on three receptions, with two touchdowns, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

