Stanford vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) are double-digit, 12-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Stanford Cardinal (1-1). The contest has a point total set at 49.
Odds for Stanford vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-12
49
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 38 points per game, 11.0 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.0 point more than the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has covered the spread once this year.
- This year, the Cardinal put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.5) than the Commodores surrender (22.0).
- The Cardinal collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (304.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (379.5).
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Commodores have forced (1).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- The Commodores rack up 12.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Cardinal surrender (26.0).
- The Commodores average 331.5 yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than the 376.0 the Cardinal give up.
- This year the Commodores have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Cardinal's takeaways (2).
Stanford Top Players
- Tanner McKee leads his team with 118 passing yards (118.0 per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage (15-of-18), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.
- Austin Jones has ran for a team-leading 25 yards on nine attempts (25.0 yards per game). He also averages 30.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 30 yards.
- E.J. Smith has rushed for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 yards per game) this year.
- This season Brycen Tremayne has five receptions for a team-high 62 receiving yards (62.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- John Humphreys has tacked on 53 yards (on three catches).
Vanderbilt Top Players
- Ken Seals leads his team with 195 passing yards (195.0 per game) and has a 57.1% completion percentage (20-of-35), throwing zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for a team-leading 58 yards on 15 carries (58.0 yards per game).
- So far this year Michael Wright has run for 15 yards on seven carries (15.0 ypg).
- Will Sheppard has nine catches, leading his team with 84 yards (84.0 ypg) this season.
- Chris Pierce has hauled in four catches for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game).
- This season Devin Boddie Jr. has caught three passes for 33 yards, averaging 33.0 receiving yards per game.