Stanford vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) are double-digit, 12-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the Stanford Cardinal (1-1). The contest has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -12 49

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 38 points per game, 11.0 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.0 point more than the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 53.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread once this year.

This year, the Cardinal put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.5) than the Commodores surrender (22.0).

The Cardinal collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (304.0) than the Commodores give up per contest (379.5).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Commodores have forced (1).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

The Commodores rack up 12.5 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Cardinal surrender (26.0).

The Commodores average 331.5 yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than the 376.0 the Cardinal give up.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Cardinal's takeaways (2).

Stanford Top Players

Tanner McKee leads his team with 118 passing yards (118.0 per game) and has a 83.3% completion percentage (15-of-18), throwing one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.

Austin Jones has ran for a team-leading 25 yards on nine attempts (25.0 yards per game). He also averages 30.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 30 yards.

E.J. Smith has rushed for 18 yards on three carries (18.0 yards per game) this year.

This season Brycen Tremayne has five receptions for a team-high 62 receiving yards (62.0 per game) and one touchdown.

John Humphreys has tacked on 53 yards (on three catches).

Vanderbilt Top Players