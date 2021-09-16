Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) when they host the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 13 points. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -13 52.5

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay played nine games with over 52.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Last year, seven of Atlanta's 16 games had a combined total higher than 52.5 points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 55.6 points per game a season ago, 3.1 more points than the total of 52.5 set for this game.

The Buccaneers and the Falcons saw their opponents average a combined 4.4 less points per game last season than the over/under of 52.5 set in this matchup.

The Buccaneers' average point total in outings last year was 49.3, 3.2 points below the total in this game.

The average total in Falcons games in 2020 was 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay covered nine times in 16 games with a spread last season.

Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Buccaneers racked up 4.9 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrendered (25.9).

Tampa Bay was 11-3 against the spread and 14-0 overall last season when the team notched more than 25.9 points.

The Buccaneers collected 384.1 yards per game last year, only 14.3 fewer than the 398.4 the Falcons allowed per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay churned out over 398.4 yards last season, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buccaneers had 17 giveaways last year, while the Falcons had 21 takeaways.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

Atlanta's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Falcons racked up just 2.6 more points per game (24.8) than the Buccaneers gave up (22.2).

When Atlanta put up over 22.2 points last season, it was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Falcons collected 41.3 more yards per game (368.4) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (327.1) last year.

Atlanta was 6-6 against the spread and 3-9 overall when the team churned out more than 327.1 yards last year.

The Falcons turned the ball over 18 times last year, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers forced turnovers (25).

Buccaneers Top Players

Tom Brady collected 4,633 passing yards (289.6 yards per game) with a 65.7% completion percentage last year (401-of-610), while throwing 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A season ago, Ronald Jones II churned out 978 rushing yards (69.9 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Last season Giovani Bernard rushed for 416 yards on 124 carries (26.0 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns. Bernard also helped out in the passing game, catching 47 passes for 355 yards (22.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Last season, Mike Evans was targeted 109 times and had 70 catches for 1,006 yards (62.9 ypg) while scoring 13 touchdowns.

Chris Godwin's stat line last year showed 65 grabs for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game and was targeted 84 times.

Rob Gronkowski caught 45 passes on 77 targets for 623 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 38.9 yards per game last season.

Falcons Top Players

Matt Ryan collected 4,581 passing yards (286.3 yards per game) with a 65% completion percentage last year (407-of-626), while throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

A season ago, Wayne Gallman churned out 682 rushing yards (42.6 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Mike Davis totaled 642 rushing yards on 165 carries (40.1 yards per game), with six touchdowns on the ground last season. He also caught 59 passes for 373 (23.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley reeled in 90 passes for 1,374 yards last season while scoring nine touchdowns. He was targeted 143 times, and averaged 85.9 yards per game.

Russell Gage also contributed with 786 yards on 72 catches and four touchdowns. He was targeted 109 times and averaged 49.1 receiving yards per game last year.

Hayden Hurst collected 571 yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns in 2020, averaging 35.7 yards per game (on 88 targets).

