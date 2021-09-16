Texas A&M vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Mexico Lobos (2-0) are heavy 29.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0). The point total is set at 50.5.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-29.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 29.5 points per game, 21 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 55.5 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has one win against the spread in two games this year.
- The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 29.5 points or more.
- This year, the Aggies put up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos allow (21).
- The Aggies collect 441.5 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 266 the Lobos allow per matchup.
- In games that Texas A&M amasses over 266 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- This season the Lobos put up 22 more points per game (30.5) than the Aggies give up (8.5).
- When New Mexico scores more than 8.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Lobos average 433.5 yards per game, 135.5 more yards than the 298 the Aggies give up.
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 298 yards.
- The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
Texas A&M Top Players
- Haynes King leads his team with 292 passing yards (292 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage (21-of-33), throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22 yards per game.
- Devon Achane has picked up a team-best 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Spiller has 113 yards on 17 carries (113 ypg). He also has two catches for 24 yards (24 ypg).
- Ainias Smith has hauled in eight passes for a team best 100 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 100 yards per game.
- Caleb Chapman has tacked on 91 yards (on four catches).
- Chase Lane has 41 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 41 yards per game.
New Mexico Top Players
- Terry Wilson leads the team with 174 passing yards (174 yards per game) and has a 76.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-26) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49 yards per game.
- Aaron Dumas has picked up a team-best 57 rushing yards (57 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Keyonta Lanier has three catches and paces his team with 72 receiving yards (72 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has contributed with 48 yards on six catches. He puts up 48 receiving yards per game this year.
- Kyle Jarvis has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 15 yards per game.