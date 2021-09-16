September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Publish date:
Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (6) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (6) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (2-0) are heavy 29.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0). The point total is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-29.5

50.5

Over/Under Insights

  • The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 29.5 points per game, 21 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Aggies games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 55.5 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has one win against the spread in two games this year.
  • The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 29.5 points or more.
  • This year, the Aggies put up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos allow (21).
  • The Aggies collect 441.5 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 266 the Lobos allow per matchup.
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses over 266 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

  • This season the Lobos put up 22 more points per game (30.5) than the Aggies give up (8.5).
  • When New Mexico scores more than 8.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Lobos average 433.5 yards per game, 135.5 more yards than the 298 the Aggies give up.
  • New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 298 yards.
  • The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Texas A&M Top Players

  • Haynes King leads his team with 292 passing yards (292 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage (21-of-33), throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22 yards per game.
  • Devon Achane has picked up a team-best 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Isaiah Spiller has 113 yards on 17 carries (113 ypg). He also has two catches for 24 yards (24 ypg).
  • Ainias Smith has hauled in eight passes for a team best 100 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 100 yards per game.
  • Caleb Chapman has tacked on 91 yards (on four catches).
  • Chase Lane has 41 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 41 yards per game.

New Mexico Top Players

  • Terry Wilson leads the team with 174 passing yards (174 yards per game) and has a 76.9% completion percentage this year (20-of-26) while throwing three touchdowns. He also has 49 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 49 yards per game.
  • Aaron Dumas has picked up a team-best 57 rushing yards (57 per game) and zero touchdowns.
  • Keyonta Lanier has three catches and paces his team with 72 receiving yards (72 ypg) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Luke Wysong has contributed with 48 yards on six catches. He puts up 48 receiving yards per game this year.
  • Kyle Jarvis has 15 receiving yards on two receptions, with one touchdown, averaging 15 yards per game.