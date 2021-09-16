Texas A&M vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (6) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (2-0) are heavy 29.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 18, 2021 against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0). The point total is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -29.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 29.5 points per game, 21 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 57.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 55.5 points, five more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 29.5 points or more.

This year, the Aggies put up 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos allow (21).

The Aggies collect 441.5 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 266 the Lobos allow per matchup.

In games that Texas A&M amasses over 266 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

This season the Lobos put up 22 more points per game (30.5) than the Aggies give up (8.5).

When New Mexico scores more than 8.5 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos average 433.5 yards per game, 135.5 more yards than the 298 the Aggies give up.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 298 yards.

The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Texas A&M Top Players

Haynes King leads his team with 292 passing yards (292 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage (21-of-33), throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has 22 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 22 yards per game.

Devon Achane has picked up a team-best 124 rushing yards (124 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Spiller has 113 yards on 17 carries (113 ypg). He also has two catches for 24 yards (24 ypg).

Ainias Smith has hauled in eight passes for a team best 100 yards with two touchdowns. He averages 100 yards per game.

Caleb Chapman has tacked on 91 yards (on four catches).

Chase Lane has 41 receiving yards on three receptions, averaging 41 yards per game.

New Mexico Top Players