The Rice Owls (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Texas Longhorns (1-1) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as an overwhelming 26-point underdog. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total Texas -26 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 11.0 points higher than the combined 41.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 17.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 57.8, 5.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Texas has one win against the spread.

The Longhorns put up 11.5 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Owls allow (41.0).

The Longhorns collect 37.5 fewer yards per game (345.5), than the Owls allow per matchup (383.0).

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over two times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (1).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice is winless against the spread this season.

The Owls score 17.0 fewer points per game (12.0) than the Longhorns allow (29.0).

The Owls rack up 154.5 fewer yards per game (260.0) than the Longhorns allow per matchup (414.5).

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (2).

Texas Top Players

Hudson Card has thrown for 224 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (14-of-21), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this year (224.0 yards per game).

Bijan Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 103 yards on 20 attempts (103.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 73.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

So far this year Keilan Robinson has run for 41 yards on eight carries (41.0 ypg).

Jordan Whittington has seven catches, leading his team with 113 yards (113.0 ypg) while also scoring one touchdown this season.

Xavier Worthy has 34 receiving yards on one catches, averaging 34.0 yards per game.

